Hits were hard to come by for the Washington Blue Jays Saturday.
Washington saw its first two games of the Lafayette Marquette Baseball Tournament washed out due to rain accumulation Thursday and Friday against Marquette and DeSmet. The Blue Jays (4-5) played a pair of games at Lafayette, losing 11-0 to the host Lancers (6-0) and 15-1 against Westminster Christian Academy (10-3).
Lafayette
The Lancers were led by a no hitter from pitcher Cole Krieger. In five innings of work, Krieger struck out eight batters and walked two.
Levi Weber reached on a walk and stole a base for the Blue Jays.
The other walk was issued to Rett Corley.
Luke Kroeter was hit by a pitch.
Pitching for Washington, Joe Bauer threw 2.2 innings and allowed six runs on five hits and seven walks. He struck out three Lancers.
Logan Roewe pitched two innings and allowed five unearned runs on four hits and two walks.
Lafayette scored once in the first inning, once in the second and four times in the third before closing out the game with a five-run fifth inning.
Zach Bryce did the bulk of the damage for the Lancers with a home run and three runs batted in.
Westminster
With three runs in the first inning, two in the second and five in the third, Westminster jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first three frames.
Washington got a run back in the bottom of the fourth.
Westminster finished with a flourish, tacking on five more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Blue Jays collected four hits in the contest.
Corley doubled and walked.
Zach Coulter collected two singles and drove in Weber for the lone Washington run.
Evan Jarvis picked up a single and stole a base.
Kroeter and Weber each reached on a walk.
Trevor Rinne was hit by a pitch.
On the mound, Blake Theis allowed 10 runs, five earned, in three innnings pitched for the Blue Jays. He surrendered 10 hits and one walk while striking out four.
Jarvis pitched 2.1 innings. He issued three walks, hit three batters and struck out one.
Kade Uetz finished out the game. He threw 1.2 innings and allowed five runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batsman.
The Blue Jays return to Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday and Wednesday in a home-away series with Wentzville Liberty. The Blue Jays host Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and play at the Eagles’ home field Wednesday with the same start time.