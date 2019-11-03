Taking its first step toward a district title, the Lafayette Lady Lancers eliminated Union Monday in the Class 4 District 5 volleyball opener.
The Lady Lancers, seeded second, ended Union’s season, 25-5, 25-16.
Union finished its first year in Class 4 at 5-20-2.
“It wasn’t great and honestly, I think he (Lafayette Head Coach Zach Young) had his JV mostly in,” Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said. “He definitely won with grace.”
Bailey said Lafayette played at a much different level than Union saw during the season.
“Lafayette can just hit the ball so much faster and harder than any other team we saw during the season,” said Bailey.
Jessica Stallmann was the kills leader with three. Laura Borgmann, Jaiden Powell and Natalie Voss each had one.
Aubrie Brown was the digs leader with nine. Haillie Brown and Voss had seven digs apiece. Maddie Helling and Borgmann each had five digs. Emma Rinne added three and Tamyra Stafford and Powell each had one dig.
Voss assisted on all six kills. Haillie Brown served two aces.
Bailey indicated Lafayette’s reputation did a lot of damage. The Lady Lancers won six Class 4 titles in a rowand was the state runner-up last year.
“We started the Lafayette game already lost because we kept mentioning how tall they were, when in reality they had one really tall girl and the rest were just consistent,” Bailey said. “Whereas, we have two tall girls and the rest all different heights. This played in their mental game. With it being district, nerves got the best of a lot of them who have never played in a district game before. I sometimes forget how young we really are.”
Bailey said only three players were returning varsity contributors.
“Maddie, Natalie and Haillie are the only ones who consistently played varsity last year,” Bailey said. “The others were JV, with Laura sitting the bench for varsity.”
Helling was the only Union player to receive recognition from the Four Rivers Conference. The junior hitter was named to the league’s honorable mention list.
Steelville
Union closed the regular season with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-9 win last week at Steelville.
“The girls knew what they had to do and how to get it done,” Bailey said.
Borgmann was the kills leader with seven. Helling and Stafford each had four.
Aubrie Brown had nine digs, Haillie Brown and Borgmann were next with eight, and Voss added six. Rinne chipped in with four.
Borgmann had two solo blocks. Voss was the assists leader with 13.
Stafford served six aces, Rinne added three, Haillie Brown and Voss each had two, and Aubrie Brown added one.