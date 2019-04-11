Playing for the first time in years, the Lafayette Lady Lancers defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional’s soccer Lady Knights last Tuesday in Wildwood, 10-1.
“It definitely was a tough loss. Lafayette is a good team with very talented players who came out ready to play,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We came out slow, dug ourselves a hole very early on and let that affect how we played the rest of the game.”
Borgia (1-6-1) once played in the same district with Lafayette as MSHSAA only had one class for girls soccer.
Times have changed considerably since that time in the 1990s. MSHSAA now has four classes and the schools went in separate directions for the postseason.
The rematch Tuesday ended with the host team (4-1) rolling to the win.
Borgia’s goal came in the second half. Hannah Overman scored another free kick goal around the hour mark.
Overall, Severino thought her team played better in the second half. Lafayette scored six goals in the first half and four in the second.
“I thought we picked up our energy level during the second half,” Severino said. “We need to have that energy and purpose from the start of the game.”
Abby Mueller made six saves in goal for the Lady Knights.
Severino knows her squad has a very difficult schedule.
“We are going through a rough stretch right now but I am very confident in this team,” Severino said.
Rylee Howard led Lafayette with three goals and four assists.
Cate Behl, Brecken Belgrade, Anna Duncan, Rachel Martin, Caroline McCool and Lily Zehner each scored once.
Alexis Drbul added an assist. Natalie Phillips made five saves in goal.
Borgia’s game Thursday at Tolton Catholic was postponed due to field conditions. It will be made up Wednesday in Columbia.