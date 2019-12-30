The St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights closed out 2019 in the win column.
The Lady Knights won last Friday’s dual meet against Trinity at Four Rivers Family YMCA, 104-56.
Despite having a portion of the roster out due to illness, Borgia swimmers claimed first place in all but one race in the dual.
“These girls are gritty, fierce competitors,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
“Claire Birke anchored the 200 medley relay then dove right back in to a second-place finish in the 200 (freestyle),” Jones said. “Lily Schmieder and Isabel Rio swam the 500 freestyle back-to-back with the 200 (freestyle) relay and were back on the block five minutes later with strong performances in the 400 (freestyle) relay. The Grit Award of the night, though, goes to senior captain Anna Eckelkamp, who swam a fantastic 50 in the 200 (freestyle) relay, and three minutes later was back in the pool for a super close 100 breaststroke race. She posted her best (breststroke) time of the season. Literally, the next event was the 400 (freestyle) relay, which Anna anchored, diving in at least 15 yards behind (and) finishing it out to a tie.”
Winning swimmers for Borgia included:
• The 200 medley relay team of Sophia Fletcher, Elizabeth Simily, Ava Mohart and Birke in 2:23.99;
• Schmieder in the 200 freestyle in 2:34.26;
• Rio in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.31 and the 500 freestyle in 6:20.34;
• Simily in the 50 freestyle in 29.53;
• Mohart in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.22 and the 100 backstroke in 1:15.86;
• Simily, Eckelkamp, Schmieder and Rio in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.67; and
• Birke, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:40.22.
Second-place Borgia swimmers were Birke (200 freestyle, 2:45.81), Eckelkamp (200 individual medley, 2:52.93), Fletcher (50 freestyle, 0:33.2), Fletcher (100 butterfly, 1:31,7), Schmieder (500 freestyle, 7:06.71) and Eckelkamp (100 breaststroke, 1:26.73).
Borgia will next swim Saturday, Jan. 4, in the COMO Invitational at Mizzou Aquatic Center, starting at 9:30 a.m.