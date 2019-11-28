New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks rolled to a win Monday in the home opener over Bourbon, 46-11.
“It was our first game, so I don’t get real excited about the results,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “I am excited about the good things that I saw last night. We ran our offense well and we finished at the basket for the most part. It also showed that we have some work to do on help defense though and we definitely are not going to be able to foul as much against good teams.
New Haven jumped out to a 19-1 lead after one quarter and was up 28-2 at the half. It was 41-7 through three quarters.
Mackenzie Wilson and Caroline Otten each scored 10 points.
Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer scored eight points apiece. McKenzie Overschmidt added six points while Lexi Sidwell ended with four.
Wilson hit both of New Haven’s three-point baskets.
The Lady Shamrocks were 6-8 from the free-throw line.
C. Radford scored six points for Bourbon and A. Lewis added three. K. Click and K. Harmon each scored one point. Bourbon was 7-21 from the free-throw line.
“It was a good way to start the season and now we have to work to get ready for Bowling Green in the Montgomery Tournament,” Peirick said.