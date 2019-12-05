Monday’s success brings Wednesday’s challenge for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven (2-0) opened Montgomery County Tournament play Monday with a 48-36 win over Bowling Green.
“It was a really good win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “It’s a game that we didn’t compete in last year. The girls came out focused and jumped out to a lead right off the bat and really never looked back. We were patient on offense and played well on defense. Hopefully we can build on this and continue to get better each game.”
The win means the fifth-seeded Lady Shamrocks will face top-seeded Hermann, a 67-10 winner over Wellsville, Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the event semifinals.
New Haven already has one upset victory in the tournament thanks to the win over fourth-seeded Bowling Green. New Haven opened with a 15-5 lead after one quarter Monday and was up 27-15 at the half. It was 38-20 through three quarters.
McKenzie Overschmidt led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 16 points. She knocked down a pair of three-point baskets and went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Mackenzie Wilson was next, scoring 13 points. She was 3-4 from the free-throw line with all four attempts in the final quarter.
Ellie Westermeyer netted seven points while Alexis Sidwell was next with six. Caroline Otten added four points and Hannah Rethemeyer scored two.
New Haven had two three-point baskets while going 12-17 from the free-throw line.
Bowling Green was led by Kinley Charlton, who scored 15 points. Madeline Norton was next with 13 points.
Grace Twellman and Morgan Billings scored three points apiece. Grace Deters and Olivia Niemyer each scored one point.
New Haven’s opponent Wednesday, Hermann, had no trouble with Wellsville in the opening round.
The Lady Bearcats led 23-0 after one quarter, 36-6 at the half and 60-10 through three quarters.
All 10 Hermann players scored in the game with Quincy Erickson leading the way with 14 points.
Grace Godat and Maya Wideman each scored nine points. Ellie Krueger posted eight points while Brianna Thomas and Macie Witthaus each scored seven.
Hannah Grosse ended with six points, while Megan Schneider scored three and Grace Winkelmann and Kaylyn Powers added two points apiece.
Natalie Boeckelman led Wellsville with three points. Lucy Schnitker, Kaia Mayes and Kaylee Marshall had two points apiece. Elizabeth Burdick added one point.
New Haven is guaranteed to play Saturday. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. and the title game at 6 p.m.
New Haven will play either No. 2 Montgomery County or sixth-seeded Fulton in the final round.