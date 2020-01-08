Jumping back into action last Thursday, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks moved past the .500 mark with a 48-15 win over Wellsville.
New Haven (4-3) hit the road Monday night to open Four Rivers Conference play at St. James and next play Thursday at Cuba before entering the South Callaway Tournament next week.
“It was really nice to get back to playing against someone other than your teammates in practice,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We had a pretty sluggish first quarter on defense, but turned that around the rest of the game.”
New Haven led 13-8 after one quarter and 23-10 at the half. It was 41-12 for the Lady Shamrocks through three quarters.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 14 points. She hit the team’s lone three-point basket and went 3-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Lady Shamrocks went 11-16 from the stripe.
Madison Langenberg was next with nine points.
Alexis Sidwell and McKenzie Overschmidt each netted five points.
Grace Faris and Ellie Westermeyer each scored four points.
Hannah Rethemeyer posted three points. Caroline Otten and Meagan Holtmeyer scored two points apiece.
“Everyone got a lot of playing time and that’s always good when you can get everyone in the game,” Peirick said. “It’s always nice to get a win to start the second half of the season, and now I hope we can build on that as we get into the really hectic part of the season.”