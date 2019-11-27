After a season of learning the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks are eager to put last year’s lessons to use.
Doug Peirick’s team went 7-18 last season, a year in which it replaced all five starters.
This year, Peirick has three starters returning, McKenzie Overschmidt, Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer.
Overschmidt, a senior, averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game last winter.
Westermeyer, a junior, averaged 2.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.3 of a steal per game last season.
Rethemeyer, a junior, averaged 3.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 of an assist and 0.5 of a steal per game.
Additionally, sophomore Mackenzie Wilson saw some varsity time at point guard and she’s expected to start in that role this season.
Wilson averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman.
Peirick feels all the players need to keep improving this winter for New Haven to have success.
“It will be key for all of our returning players to be better than they were last year,” Peirick said. “They will need to make better decisions on the floor and execute on offense and defense better if we are going to be a more competitive team this year.”
New Haven has 10 players out in total. All made the team.
Peirick said every Four Rivers Conference game will be difficult.
“Every team in our conference will be the team to beat,” Peirick said. “Right now our conference is loaded and any team can beat the other on any given night.”
Peirick will be assisted by his son, Austin Peirick, who was an assistant coach at Union in recent seasons.
The team can be followed on Twitter @NewHavengirlsbball.