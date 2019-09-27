Lady Shamrocks Place Second In Round Robin Tournament
By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
Winfield captured the title of the New Haven Volleyball Round Robin Tournament Saturday, defeating the host team.
New Haven is 7-10.
The Lady Warriors were undefeated in the four-team event, defeating New Haven, Belle and Bowling Green in pool play before topping the Lady Shamrocks in the title contest, 25-11, 25-22.
“I thought we played well for the most part this weekend,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Winfield has some strong individuals that we had trouble matching up against. We are cutting down on our unforced errors and being a little more patient if things aren’t perfect. We’re still working on improving our focus and enthusiasm.”
In the title match, New Haven was paced offensively by McKenzie Overschmidt, who had four kills. McKenzie Pecaut ended with three kills while Maria Sheible and Ellie Westermeyer each had two kills.
Westermeyer had seven assists and Pecaut ended with three. Hannah Reth-emeyer and Westermeyer each had one block. Overschmidt served an ace.
During pool play, New Haven defeated Belle, 25-22, 25-16, and Bowling Green, 25-3, 25-12.
Winfield beat the Lady Shamrocks in pool action, 25-22, 25-16.
In the win over Belle, Pecaut had six kills, Sheible added five, Overschmidt ended with three, Westermeyer and Rethemeyer each had two and Alaina Scott posted one kill.
Westermeyer had 13 assists, Pecaut contributed four and Scott added one.
Rethemeyer, Scott and Westermeyer had one block.
Lauren Hoerstkamp served four aces. McKenzie Pecaut had two while Natalie Pecaut and Westermeyer each had one.
Against Bowling Green, Overschmidt had five kills. McKenzie Pecaut and Rethemeyer each had four kills and Scott and Westermeyer had two kills apiece.
Westermeyer posted 10 assists and McKenzie Pecaut added seven.
Rethemeyer and Westermeyer had one block apiece.
Westermeyer served eight aces while McKenzie Pecaut had seven. Natalie Pecaut served four.
Overschmidt added one.
In the pool match against Winfield, McKenzie Pecaut had seven kills, Overschmidt ended with five and Westermeyer posted two.
Westermeyer had nine assists, McKenzie Pecaut ended with four and Overschmidt added one.
Westermeyer had three blocks and Rethemeyer added one.
McKenzie Pecaut and Natalie Pecaut each served three aces. Overschmidt added one.