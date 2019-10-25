Playing in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament in Linn, the odds weren’t totally stacked against the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks.
While New Haven was able to overcome one massive challenge, it fell in the title contest Friday to the top-seeded host school, 10-0.
New Haven (7-13) entered the event seeded third while facing Belle. That team had beaten the Lady Shamrocks, Oct. 4 in Belle, 18-8. This time, New Haven prevailed with a 3-0 victory to advance to the title game.
“We did get a good win against Belle in the semifinals,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Both teams played a really good game.”
New Haven struck with a run in the top of the sixth and added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
“Mackenzie Wilson hit a solo home run to left field in the sixth and we scored two big runs in the seventh inning,” Peirick said.
In the circle, Belle was baffled by Ryan Stutzman. She allowed three hits and two walks while whiffing 15. Only six outs came from balls put into play.
“Ryan Stutzman pitched a really good game striking out 15 and only giving up three hits,” Peirick said.
Offensively, Stutzman had three hits. Madison Langenberg and Meagan Holtmeyer each had two hits.
Wilson homered while Emilee Hinten and Alexis Sidwell singled.
Wilson added a walk, scored a run and drove in one.
Hinten and Holtmeyer scored the other two runs. Stutzman had both RBIs in the seventh.
New Haven knew what Linn brought to the table. New Haven lost 13-0 there Oct. 14.
Linn (17-11) followed up on that win against New Haven.
“In the finals, Linn came out swinging and really put the pressure on us,” said Peirick. “We didn’t play real well in the field and we did not really put any pressure on them all night. They played really well and deserved to win.”
New Haven was held hitless. Wilson and Jessica Underwood both drew walks.
Stutzman struck out six batters. Linn had nine hits and seven of the runs were earned. Linn had four walks as well.
Linn plays Wednesday at Tolton Catholic (16-3) in the Class 2 sectional round.