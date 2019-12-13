Going on a 16-point run which lasted for much of the first half, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks defeated Washington at home Monday, 38-28.
“It was a good win,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Any time you get a win is a good win. I thought we played really well in the first half and we didn’t play well at all in the second half. We didn’t take care of the ball. We did come out on top and that’s the main thing.”
Washington Head Coach Doug Light said his team is working to get better.
“We have to concentrate on the good and correct the not-so-good,” Light said. “Our focus before games has got to get better. We dig these holes and have mental lapses. I like the way our kids came back late. They showed a lot of energy. New Haven is well coached and it’s always a battle.”
Washington (0-4) took a 6-4 lead on a basket by Gabby Lindemann midway through the first quarter, but didn’t score again until late in the second quarter.
During that time, New Haven (3-2) netted 16 points in a row. The Lady Shamrocks scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to lead 14-6 after eight minutes, and then went up by 16 late in the second quarter to lead 25-11 at the break.
New Haven led 29-18 after three quarters and held off a Washington surge in the fourth quarter to win by 10.
“I thought we were on the verge of getting blown out of this gym and then we scratched and clawed our way back into it and made a game of it. That’s a positive for us.”
New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson led all scorers with 16 points. She netted 14 of those in the first half. Wilson had to miss time late in the third quarter into the fourth after being cut under her left eye. She was able to return.
“She’s a tough kid,” Peirick said. “I figured she would be back unless she had to go to the hospital. And, she did come back in. She’s our main ballhandler and she’s such a smart player.”
McKenzie Overschmidt and Ellie Westermeyer scored eight points apiece. Hannah Rethemeyer was next with five points and Madison Langenberg added one point.
New Haven knocked down five three-point baskets and went 9-18 from the free-throw line.
“We turned the ball over way too much, but the win is nice,” Peirick said.
Cierstyn Jacquin and Paige Robinson tied for the Washington scoring lead with eight points apiece.
Robinson scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.
Joie Heien and Grace Landwehr each scored four points. Gabby Lindemann and Sara Heggemann closed with two points apiece.
Washington hit four three-point baskets.
“They played hard,” Peirick said. “I’ve got to give Coach Light credit. We didn’t handle their pressure in the halfcourt as well as I thought we could.”