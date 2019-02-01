This time, give the advantage to the New Haven Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven ended a seven-game losing streak Monday at home with a 39-36 win over Chamois.
“It was a really good win for us and hopefully we can continue that same style of play tonight against Silex,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said.
The Lady Shamrocks (6-12) had a little payback in the contest. Chamois knocked New Haven out of last week’s Hermann Tournament with a 42-39 win in the consolation semifinals.
Chamois carried that momentum into Monday’s game and led 14-3 after one quarter.
“We started out really slow in the first quarter on both ends of the court,” Peirick said. “We were playing without much energy and the result was a 14-3 deficit at the end of the first quarter. After that we played a lot better.”
New Haven cut the lead to 23-17 at the half. It was a two-point game, 30-28 for Chamois, after three quarters.
“The girls never gave up and kept working really hard to get back in the game,” Peirick said. “Our defense is what got us back into the game. We forced them into bad shots and turned them over several times in the second half.”
Peirick said his team played smart offensively as well.
“On offense, we were really patient and got really good looks at the basket and made those shots,” he said.
New Haven’s offense in the final quarter was paced by McKenzie Overschmidt and Mackenzie Wilson.
Overstreet hit a pair of three-point baskets and was New Haven’s leading scorer with 14 points. She had three three-point shots in the game.
Wilson knocked down a three, one of her two from outside the arc, and added two free throws for five points. She had eight points in the game.
New Haven knocked down seven three-point baskets and went 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Makenzie Munsinger was next in scoring with six points on two three-point baskets.
Claire Meyer netted four points while Alexis Sidwell contributed three and Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer each had two points.