Delaying action a day didn’t matter to the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights.
Borgia (9-10, 4-2) won Friday in Columbia over Tolton Catholic (12-11, 3-4), 65-41.
“We were happy to get that game in,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We made it a varsity-only game and it felt like the district championship night rules. We came out and played really well in that game and were able to put it away early.”
The win gave Borgia a season sweep over the Lady Trailblazers.
The game originally was scheduled for Thursday, but hazardous driving conditions in the central part of the state forced the host school to reschedule as a varsity-only event Friday.
Houlihan indicated another reason that was a benefit was that Borgia had a Saturday afternoon game at St. Dominic.
Borgia used that to its advantage, playing several players normally on the JV squad for the game. Without having to worry about quarter limits, Houlihan had her entire roster available.
“We came out and played really well and we were able to put it away early,” Houlihan said. “A lot of people got to play a ton of time. You can tell from our scoring that everyone got to contribute.”
Borgia jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and was up 38-17 at the intermission. It was 54-28 through three quarters.
Avery Lackey paced the Lady Knights with 19 points. She was perfect, 5-5, from the free-throw line. Borgia was 15-18 from the stripe as a team.
Lackey added three rebounds and one steal.
“Avery Lackey did a great job with 19 points,” Houlihan said. “She took the game over. She scored 19 points and we didn’t even have to play her in the fourth quarter because we knew we had another game with St. Dominic Saturday. We were trying to save some legs.”
Grace Gettemeier also reached double figures with 13 points. She hit three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets. She also had eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Kaitlyn Patke continued her progress into the varsity unit. The freshman netted eight points with three rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
Six-point scorers were Dani Kimminau and Julia Struckhoff.
Kimminau was 4-4 from the free-throw line and also had three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Struckhoff added five steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Josie Lindemann and Carley Beeson scored five points apiece.
Lindemann added three rebounds and one steal.
Caroline Klahn hit a three-point shot for her scoring. She also had two assists.
Mya Hillermann posted two blocked shots, one rebound and one steal. Sydney Castelli had one steal.
Borgia was without two of its seniors. Lynnae Grus was ill and Anya Castelli has suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
“Overall, this was a good conference win for us,” Houlihan said. “Now we’ve got to keep it going.”