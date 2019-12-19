Opening league play last Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights earned a 36-29 win over Notre Dame in St. Louis County.
“Notre Dame always is a tough place to play,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We were able to start our conference play with a win on the road.”
Borgia (2-1, 1-0) opened with a 10-4 first quarter and was up 15-8 at the half.
Borgia held a 24-20 lead after three quarters.
Houlihan indicated it came down to free throws. Borgia was 6-11 from the line for the game.
“It was nice that we were able to seal the game at the free-throw line late in the fourth quarter,” Houlihan said.
Leading Borgia’s offensive surge was Kaitlyn Patke. She scored 16 points and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“She dominated on both ends of the floor,” Houlihan said.
Mya Hillermann netted six points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Grace Turilli scored six points and added one steal.
Julia Struckhoff scored four points with six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
“Julia Struckhoff played a strong game once again with us dealing with starters in foul trouble,” Houlihan said.
Hannah Herbst had two points and one rebound. Jenna Ulrich scored two points and added four rebounds and three steals.
Audrey Richardson added a steal while Grace Rickman had two rebounds and an assist.
“Audrey Richardson and Hannah Herbst came off the bench to give us valuable minutes,” Houlihan said. “Jenna Ulrich is gaining experience and confidence as well.”
Borgia’s game Monday against Salem at the Sullivan Tournament was postponed due to snow to Wednesday. The tournament now will be played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will end Borgia’s 2019 portion of the season.
“We will need a true team effort as we head into the Sullivan Tournament week,” Houlihan said.