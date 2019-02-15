If Sergio Leone had ever directed a girls basketball game, Saturday’s matinee would have been it.
St. Francis Borgia Regional defeated St. Dominic in O’Fallon, 45-40.
Leone’s classic, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” would have been a good fit for the game.
Borgia improved to 10-10 overall, 5-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division. St. Dominic fell to 4-16, 2-5.
“We had plenty of opportunities to keep that from getting to a point where it was a five-point game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We missed some free throws in both halves.”
From Borgia’s perspective, the team experienced all three during the game.
“The Good” was Borgia’s 19-point run between the second and third quarters. Borgia netted the first 14 points of the third quarter. At the start of the run, Borgia led 17-16. When St. Dominic finally scored again, the Lady Knights were up 36-16.
Borgia led 10-5 after one quarter and was right with St. Dominic in the second quarter before the run started. It was 22-16 at the half and 40-22 through three quarters.
“Avery Lackey came out and did a really good job in the second half to try and take over the game,” Houlihan said. “In that third quarter, we made our run.”
“The Bad” was Borgia’s fourth quarter. After dodging infractions for the first three quarters, Borgia couldn’t do anything right in the fourth quarter. St. Dominic started hitting shots and fought its way back into the contest.
When the Lady Crusaders realized they had a real shot at completely erasing the 18-point deficit, that led to the next phase.
“The Ugly” was the overall way the fourth quarter was played. St. Dominic’s physical press picked up the closer the Lady Crusaders got to Borgia. While Borgia tried to play passively and avoid fouls, it didn’t happen. At one point, Houlihan yelled at her team to stop fouling.
“We tried to keep our composure,” Houlihan said. “Unfortunately, keeping our composure made it look like we weren’t really trying as hard. I’m proud that we were able to keep it together and not fall to something silly like a technical foul.”
Houlihan said St. Dominic caught up at the free-throw line.
“St. Dominic was able to get to the free-throw line and extend this game a lot longer than we needed it to go.”
In the end, Borgia did enough to hold on for its win. And younger players played a big role.
Sophomore Avery Lackey led Borgia in scoring with 13 points. She was 3-4 from the free-throw line and Borgia went 11-21 as a team.
Lackey also had eight rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots and two assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Kaitlyn Patke, a freshman, netted 10 points with seven rebounds in an extended varsity run. She got the nod with Lynnae Grus out due to illness.
“We’re getting a great rotation out of Kaitlyn Patke,” Houlihan said. “It’s good for her to come in. She has a lot of energy and she’s good at rebounding. That’s what we need her to do.”
Grace Gettemeier netted nine points with five rebounds, three steals and one assist. She hit one of the two Borgia three-point shots in the game.
“They did a good job of keeping Grace Gettemeier out of the game in the first half,” Houlihan said. “In the second half, she found her stroke and they had to get out of the box-and-one. Good job by Grace to keep her composure and stay with it.”
Dani Kimminau came back from early foul trouble to net five points. She had a three-point basket and was 2-2 from the free-throw line. Kimminau also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Josie Lindemann and Julia Struckhoff each scored three points.
Lindemann also had six rebounds and one assist. Struckhoff hit three free throws and added two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Mya Hillermann scored two points and saw more playing time due to Kimminau’s early foul trouble and Anya Castelli being ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
Hillermann scored two points with six rebounds and a blocked shot.
“Mya came in and played a ton of great minutes for us in the first half with Dani in foul trouble,” Houlihan said.
Jessica Larson led St. Dominic with 15 points and had one of the two St. Dominic three-point shots. She was 2-2 from the free-throw line. The Lady Crusaders were 10-18 from the stripe for the game.
Larson also recorded nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Ellie Cook and Alex Zoellner scored eight points apiece. Cook also had one rebound and one steal. Zoellner added four rebounds, one blocked shot and a steal.
Two-point scorers were Mackenzie Ballard, Lily Brengarth, Makinley Miller and Natalie Schellert.
Ballard also had five rebounds and an assist. Brengarth pulled down five rebounds with one assist. Miller added two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Schellert had four rebounds.
Tori Forbeck scored one point with two rebounds and an assist.
Julia Kimack posted two rebounds.