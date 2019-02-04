Gearing up for the Town Showdown and Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Lady Knights defeated Trinity Thursday afternoon in Florissant.
Borgia won the dual meet, 117-47.
“I was very pleased with the girls’ performances,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We had a lot of PRs in this meet. This was a total team victory throughout the lineup.”
Borgia swims Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA against Washington in the local bragging rights meet. The Lady Knights are at the AAA Meet at McCluer South-Berkeley Monday and Tuesday.
Against Trinity, Borgia won nine of the events in the meet.
Borgia’s winning swimmers were:
• 200 medley relay team of Lily Schmieder, Elizabeth Simily, Isabella Rio and Evie Alferman in 2:23.96;
• Diana Pfeiffer in the 200 freestyle in 2:39.44;
• Rio in the 200 individual medley in 2:45.25;
• Alferman in the 50 freestyle in 28.81;
• Pfeiffer in the 100 butterfly in 1:28.91;
• Alferman in the 100 freestyle in 1:07.37;
• 200 freestyle relay team of Anna Eckelkamp, Brooke Hellebusch, Pfeiffer and Gabby Mattli in 2:10.89;
• Eckelkamp in the 100 breaststroke in 1:34.41; and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Alferman, Eckelkamp, Claire Birke and Rio in 4:52.23.
“Diana Pfeiffer has a breakout meet with two firsts,” Jones said. “She volunteered to do the fly last year to help the team and has worked very hard this year to master it. It’s clicking for her, which is awesome.”
Jones also commended Schmieder.
“Lily Schmieder works so hard every day and just keeps getting better,” Jones said. “She dropped 12 seconds in the 500 free and two seconds in the 200 IM.”
Schmieder was second in the 500 freestyle, one of eight Borgia runner-up finishes.
The other second-place finishes were Birke (200 freestyle), Eckelkamp (200 individual medley), Simily (50 freestyle), Mattli (100 butterfly), Corinne Schroeder (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Simily (100 breaststroke).