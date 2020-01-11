Competing in one of the state’s biggest girls swimming meets, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights finished third in the CoMo Invitational Junior Varsity Division.
A total of 24 schools competed in the JV Division. Park Hill South won with 385 points with Parkway Central taking second at 297 points.
Borgia scored 231 points while Nerinx Hall (172) and Eureka (149) rounded out the top five.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said the decision to swim in the JV Division came after organizers split up the event and Borgia’s nine-girl team chose to remain together in one division rather than having some swim in the varsity meet and others in the JV meet.
“What we really wanted was a chance to swim in the amazing facility, so it was a good fit,” Jones said. “We weren’t in it for the medals, but we won a bunch of them anyway. We got to Columbia, had a relaxed team dinner, got up Saturday to go to a much less crowded meet.”
There were many standouts, Jones said, starting with Isabella Rio.
The sophomore won the 500 freestyle title in 5:57.57, over 12 seconds in front of the runner-up, Park Hill South’s Gracie Moran. The time gave Rio state consideration in that event.
Rio also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:30.76, over 10 seconds in front of the runner-up, Park Hill South’s Melody Sasser. Senior Anna Eckelkamp placed fifth in 2:44.75.
“The girls accomplished a lot in the meet,” Jones said. “Isabel Rio swam her season’s best 500 freestyle time, winning the event, and earning state consideration. She also swam a great race to win the 200 IM.”
Borgia’s other two-event winner was freshman Ava Mohart. She won the 100 freestyle in a time of 59.48, a quarter-second ahead of second place finisher, Kate Holewinski of Pembroke Hill.
Mohart also won the 50 freestyle in 26.58, a quarter-second in front of Holewinski. Junior Elizabeth Simily was third in that race in 28.27.
“Ava Mohart broke one minute in the 100 freestyle for the first time ever, earning first in that event, and broke 27 seconds in the 50 free, which she also won,” Jones said.
Simily also helped Borgia win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:51.12, 4.99 seconds in front of Nerinx Hall. Eckelkamp, Rio and Mohart were the other swimmers in that race.
“Elizabeth Simily swam her career best time in the 50, medaling third, and broke 28 seconds for the first time on her lead-off leg in the 200 free,” Jones said.
Jones indicated the 200 freestyle relay time took three seconds off of the school record.
“(It was) a great time for this point of the season,” Jones said. “These girls are hungry to go to state.”
Eckelkamp had a big meet as well.
“Anna Eckelkamp dropped 4 seconds to earn a career best in the 200 IM to medal fifth, and swam a fantastic breaststroke race to medal eighth,” said Jones.
Eckelkamp completed the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.12.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Rio, senior Claire Birke, sophomore Lily Schmieder and Mohart finished third in 4:19.87, improving by 3.21 seconds.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of senior Corinne Schroeder, Eckelkamp, Simily and Birke was fifth in 2:19.86.
Schmieder placed 11th in the 200 freestyle in 2:28.97 and 13th in the 500 freestyle in 6:54.78.
“Lily Schmieder, Corrine Schroeder and Sophia Fletcher all posted career best times in both of their events,” Jones said. “Claire Birke swam a season’s best in the 200 free, Jamie Poepsel swam a career best in the 50 freestyle.”
Schroeder also placed 21st in the 100 freestyle in 1:09.04 and 30th in the 100 backstroke in 1:22.01.
Fletcher, a freshman, was 32nd in the 50 freestyle in 31.04 and 36th in the 100 freestyle in 1:11.51.
Poepsel, a freshman, ended 50th in the 50 freestyle in 33.36 and 58th in the 100 freestyle in 1:18.24.
Borgia swam Monday in a tri-meet at the Farmington Civic Center against the host Black Knights and Poplar Bluff.
The Lady Knights swim next Monday at Parkway Central.