Looking to return to Cape Girardeau, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept Visitation Academy Saturday during Class 3 sectional play at Incarnate Word Academy, 25-11, 25-22.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “There’s a reason they’re here. They’re a good team as well. We may not have played as sound as we did in the first one, but they played better in the second game to push us. It was good to see them play well and great to come out on the right side of it.”
Borgia (29-4) advanced to the quarterfinal match against Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival St. Dominic with the win. St. Dominic defeated event host Incarnate Word Academy in the other sectional, 25-21, 28-26.
Borgia hit .323 for the match and was able to attack at will against the Vivettes (18-16-1). Ella Brinkmann put down 10 of the team’s 26 kills for the match while hitting at a .304 clip.
Abby Lynn and Lily Brown had five kills apiece. Kaitlyn Patke contributed three kills while Caroline Glastetter added two and Gabby Mattli had one kill.
Defensively, libero Annie Arand picked up 13 digs. Lynn, Anna Eckelkamp and Mattli each contributed five digs. Brinkmann ended with three while Alicia Baylard and Brown each ended with two. Glastetter, Patke and Lynsey Batson each had one dig.
“It really started with our block,” Arand said. “They did a great job today, so we could base off of that. It was all about energy and keeping the momentum.”
Lynn assisted on 17 kills. Arand added three while Brinkmann and Mattli each had two. Patke posted one.
Batson led the blockers with four total. Lynn had three blocks while Brinkmann and Patke each added one.
Arand, Brinkmann and Mattli each served one ace.
Borgia took the lead on a Brown kill, but Visitation came back, twice taking the lead.
A pair of aces from Abigail Woolverton gave Viz its first lead, 4-3. A Borgia error gave the Vivettes a 5-4 advantage.
Borgia tied it on an kill from Glastetter and went ahead to stay on an ace by Mattli.
Borgia scored seven points in a row before a Audrey McDermott tip ended the run, 11-6.
The run continued. Brinkmann put down a kill and then went back to serve. It was 15-7 when she finished.
Borgia continued to grind out points and Brinkmann was back on the front row to put down the last kill, 25-11.
The second game was much tighter.
The Vivettes grabbed their biggest lead of the set, 7-5, on an ace which glanced off the back line by McDermott.
Borgia fought back and tied it at 7-7 and took the lead on a Lynn kill during a six-point Borgia run.
Borgia’s lead never shrunk below two points after that.
But Visitation did not go down quietly. Borgia reached game point, 24-18, on a kill by Patke, but needed attempts to finish it out, 25-22. Brinkmann posted the final kill.
“We just pushed one point at a time and not to worry about any more mistakes,” Lynn said. “Our energy got up more as we realized we just had to finish.”