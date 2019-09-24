Volleyball matches between St. Francis Borgia Regional and New Haven always have been tightly contested affairs.
And Tuesday night’s event in New Haven was no exception. While Borgia won, 25-16, 25-14, New Haven earned respect.
“We came, accomplished what we set out to do and it was a good night,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
“I thought it was a good effort,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “You’ve got to be on your game when you’re playing Borgia and I was pretty happy with our defense. Our block had to really adjust as the game went on. That is the fastest defense we’ve seen so far, so our blockers had a little trouble with that. It was a good experience for them to see a fast offense like that. By the end of the game, we were getting touches on the ball, so that was progress.”
The Lady Knights (11-1, 2-0) definitely felt the heat and it wasn’t just the temperature in the gym.
New Haven (3-8) put pressure on Borgia and was able to stick close to the visitors for much of the first game until the Lady Knights pulled away at 17-14.
Borgia controlled most of the second game, but New Haven still had highlights.
“New Haven is always fundamentally sound,” Steiger said. “I went to school with Jaime. She’s a great coach and brings great fundamentals for her team. Nothing ever goes down easy on their side of the net. They’re a scrappy team. We had a few more hitters tonight.”
Hoener said her team worked hard.
“We knew what we were up against,” Hoener said. “In a game like that, you’ve just got to give all-out effort every single point. I thought they did. I don’t think we ever gave up on the ball.”
This won’t be the final meeting between the two. In pools released Tuesday for the upcoming Hermann Tournament, Borgia and New Haven are in Pool A along with Owensville and Pacific. That pool runs Monday, Sept. 30.
Borgia hit .295 for the match with a balanced attack. Ella Brinkmann was the kills leader with six and Lynsey Batson was next with four. Abby Lynn, Caroline Glastetter and Lilly Brown each had three kills. Kaitlyn Patke added two.
Annie Arand was the digs leader with seven. Glastetter posted five while Lynn had four. Gabby Mattli had two digs while Brinkmann, Patke and Brown had one apiece.
Lynn recorded 17 assists while Arand and Mattli each added two.
Patke recorded three blocks. Lynn, Glastetter and Batson each had one.
Patke served two aces. Lynn, Arand and Brown each had one. Borgia also had eight service errors.
McKenzie Pecaut had six kills for New Haven. McKenzie Overschmidt added two and Hannah Rethemeyer ended with one.
Lauren Hoerstkamp led the defense with 15 digs. Pecaut and Maria Sheible were next with eight, Ellie Westermeyer had six and Overschmidt contributed three.
Westermeyer had five assists. Pecaut ended with three while Sheible posted one.
Pecaut and Rethemeyer served one ace apiece.
New Haven had a secret weapon in the heat.
“It was hot in here tonight,” Hoener. “It was hot in here last night for a junior high school girls basketball game. We’re hoping for some cooler weather. A two-hour practice in this heat really takes it out of the girls, so we have to be really careful about that. The low ceiling and heat probably got us a few points tonight. We’ll take them, especially against a team like Borgia. You have to deal with the elements anyplace you play. You have to deal with the good, bad and all of it.”
Steiger, a New Haven graduate, said it can get hot there.
“It’s still a great gym, but it’s warm,” Steiger said. “I think the low ceiling had us rattled more in the first set. We just didn’t have the ball control we should have had. It should matter, but it affected them until they got out of the frenzy mode.”
Hoener said good teams adjust and Borgia did just that.
“I thought Borgia did a good job adjusting to the ceiling,” Hoener said. “They’ve got some passers who can do some really nice things. They settled down pretty quickly and they were able to run a good offense. Their setter is phenomenal. I was pleased with the way our team competed as well.”
Notre Dame
Borgia rolled to a 25-8, 25-13 win Thursday on the road. It was supposed to be a home match, but was switched due to a gym conflict at Notre Dame with the other match, Oct. 22. That will be played at Borgia now.
“We won in two and that was good,” Steiger said. “Our top performer was middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke. She had an awesome night. Lilly and Ella were solid, but by far, Kaitlyn had her best hitting night of the season.”
Brinkmann was the kills leader with six. Patke and Brown had five kills apiece. Glastetter and Batson had two kills each. Lynn and Alliyah Thanawalla each had one kill.
Arand recorded 15 digs. Mattli was next with six. Alicia Baylard and Thanawalla each had five. Brinkmann recorded three while Lynn and Brown had two digs each.
Lynn had 18 assists. Arand added two and Brinkmann and Mattli each had one.
Patke served three aces. Baylard had two and Lynn served one.
Tournament of Champions
Borgia faces a massive challenge Saturday, when it travels to St. Joseph’s Academy to play in the Tournament of Champions.
The eight-team tournament has two pools to start and Borgia has been placed in Pool B with Lafayette, Cor Jesu Academy and Francis Howell.
The other pool consists of Althoff Catholic (Belleville, Ill.), St. Joseph’s Academy, Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.) and St. Pius X (Festus).
Borgia plays Francis Howell at 9:15 a.m., Cor Jesu at 10:45 a.m. and Lafayette at 12:15 p.m. The second two matches could run ahead of schedule depending upon other matches.
All teams will enter bracket play after that with Gold and Silver titles to be awarded.
“That’s going to be a tough tournament, a good test, but a tough tournament,” Steiger said.
Borgia will be shorthanded. Glastetter will be at her older sister Hanna’s wedding, so Thanawalla is expected to play a bigger role in her place. Hanna Glastetter is Borgia’s JV coach.
“Alliyah played the second set Thursday all the way around at outside hitter and did really good at the net,” Steiger said.