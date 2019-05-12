Playing an extremely difficult schedule has finally yielded a positive result for the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer team.
Borgia (6-15-1, 3-3) posted a 4-2 home win Tuesday over Notre Dame (16-5-1, 3-3).
Notre Dame was ranked second in the last Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 2 state poll.
The Notre Dame game was the 13th for Borgia this season against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the most recent state poll.
“The girls came out with some fire,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It was awesome seeing them play with so much energy and determination. The last time we faced Notre Dame, a very good team, we didn’t play very well. We wanted to make up for that this time and show how we are capable of playing.”
The win allowed Borgia to finish 3-3 in the difficult Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division this season. St. Dominic, ranked first in Class 3, was the league winner.
Gretchen Overman scored two of the Borgia goals in the win. Anya Castelli and Cailey Foss also scored for the Lady Knights.
“Gretchen Overman had a fantastic game offensively and defensively,” Severino said. “She headed in our first goal off a corner from Anya Castelli and I think that set a tone for us.”
Both Castelli sisters, Anya and Sydney, had one assist. Kara Voss also assisted.
“Notre Dame fought back and definitely made things interesting,” Severino said. “They move the ball around the field really well. We committed fouls throughout the game that provided them with some good opportunities. We need to make better decisions in those situations. Luckily our defense stepped up and kept us in the lead.”
Notre Dame’s goals came from Lexi Lanzafame (her 32nd of the season) and Annalise Beck. Sophie Lanzafame and Lexi Bush assisted.
Abby Mueller stopped 10 shots in the win. Notre Dame’s Samantha Foppe stopped six Borgia shots.
Severino pointed out other performances.
“Lena Nurnberger had a strong defensive game,” Severino said. “She really stepped up and made some positive things happen for us.”
Anya Castelli was another positive performer.
“Anya Castelli had a productive game getting an assist and a goal,” Severino said. “She once again played with a lot of tenacity which is something we need to continue getting from her.”
It was Borgia’s third win in a row and comes as the team is heading into the district tournament next Monday. The Lady Knights face second-seeded Washington at Pacific in a rematch of Thursday’s home finale.
“I’m extremely proud of how the girls played,” Severino said. “Their focus was phenomenal and they worked together really well.”