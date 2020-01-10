Outside shooting and inside scoring helped the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights prevail in their 2020 debut Monday.
Borgia (4-3, 2-0) built up a big early lead against St. Dominic (3-7, 1-1) in home Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action on the way to a 58-45 victory.
“To get a conference win and start a new year with a win are all positive things,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia led comfortably throughout the game and held off multiple St. Dominic surges.
“We know that they shoot a ton of threes and no matter how big your lead is, they can get right back into the game,” Houlihan said. “We let that get away from us a little bit in the fourth quarter, but when you have a senior like Julia Struckhoff who makes sure the ball gets to the right people and someone like Avery Lackey who can get to the free-throw line and seal the game for us, it’s good.”
The Lady Knights led 15-10 after one quarter, 33-16 at the half, and 47-31 through three quarters.
Borgia knocked down eight three-point baskets on the night, which was necessary as St. Dominic hit six outside shots.
But Borgia’s real area of dominance was inside the lane. The Lady Knights had balanced scoring on the night, but forwards Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke paced the attack.
Lackey, making her return from a leg injury, scored 14 points. She missed the Sullivan Tournament last month due to the injury.
Houlihan said Lackey’s return made an impact in other ways as well. St. Dominic frequently collapsed its defense on her, leaving other Borgia shooters open.
“I don’t think everyone on the floor understands what she does by her just being on the floor,” Houlihan said. “Our scoring was really balanced tonight and that was a testament of her being on the floor. We don’t have to rely on one or two people.”
Patke was next, netting 12 points.
“When teams concentrate on Avery, that allows Kaitlyn openings to get some good shots,” Houlihan said.
Julia Struckhoff and Mya Hillermann led the outside shooters with nine points apiece. Each hit three three-point baskets.
“Mya Hillermann stepped into some threes as well,” Houlihan said. “We had contributions from all around, including the bench.”
Grace Turilli scored eight points and was 4-4 at the free-throw line.
“Grace stepped up and hit some shots,” said Houlihan.
Lackey also hit all four of her shots and Borgia was 8-10 from the stripe on the night.
Jenna Ulrich and Callyn Weber each hit a three-point basket for their points.
Ellie Cook paced the St. Dominic attack with 14 points, including four three-point baskets.
Lily Brengarth was next with seven points while Alex Zoellner had six points and Jessica Larson added five.
Kennedy Mueller scored four points, Makinley Miller scored three and Tori Forbeck, Mercedes Little and Natalie Schellert had two points apiece.
Borgia now heads into a tough part of the schedule.
After hosting Tolton Catholic of Columbia Thursday in another AAA Large Division game, the Lady Knights take on St. Joseph’s Academy in Frontenac Saturday at 10 a.m. The game is part of the St. Joseph’s Shootout and has added significance as the two schools are in the same district this season.
After that, Borgia heads to the Union Tournament next week, taking on host Union in the opening round Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Union is undefeated heading into this Tuesday’s game against MICDS. The Lady ’Cats are seeded third while Borgia is sixth.
“It’s going to be a great couple of weeks of basketball,” Houlihan said. “We’re healthy and glad everybody is back.”