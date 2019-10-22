By beating a pair of league rivals, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights have earned the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title.
Borgia (24-3, 5-0) swept Tolton Catholic of Columbia at home Tuesday, 25-10, 25-8.
The Lady Knights followed up with a home win over St. Dominic (21-7, 3-2) Thursday, 25-19, 25-20.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They did an awesome job.”
Tolton
Starting its second run through the league slate, the Lady Knights swept Tolton Catholic Tuesday at home, 25-10, 25-8.
Steiger was able to use his entire lineup in the match, working in players who normally don’t see varsity playing time.
“There were a lot of kids who have worked hard all year,” Steiger said. “It was good to get them some playing time and tonight was a good night to do that.”
Lily Brown paced the offense with seven kills while hitting at a .394 clip. As a team, Borgia recorded a .394 hitting percentage.
Ella Brinkmann was next with three kills. Lysey Batson had two while Abby Lynn, Alliyah Thanawalla, Caroline Glastetter and Kaitlyn Patke each had one kill.
“We did a real good job as far as when the ball came onto our side,” Steiger said. “We just didn’t have as many opportunities. Ball control on our side of the net was very good tonight.”
Defensively, Alicia Baylard led the way with eight digs. She was the libero in the second game. Gabby Mattli was the libero in the first game and had one dig.
“The good thing about tonight was that everybody played and there wasn’t one standout,” Steiger said. “Gabby Mattli had a real consistent night passing. Alicia has been playing well all season long and deserved the chance there. It was good to get her the opportunity.”
Lynn closed with five digs. Thanawalla, Anna Eckelkamp, Annie Arand, Brinkmann and Patke had two digs apiece. Ava Ploch, Glastetter and Brown also had one dig.
Arand posted seven assists, Lynn had four, Mattli added two, and Baylard and Ploch each had one as the Lady Knights rotated setters.
Brinkmann had two total blocks. Patke and Brown each had one.
Borgia served 13 aces for the match. Lynn led the way with four. Thanawalla and Arand each had three. Baylard posted two and Brown ended the match with her one.
Even when Borgia wasn’t serving the ball for aces, it was frequently taking Tolton out of system and the Lady Trailblazers had to frequently scramble to return the ball over the net.
St. Dominic
Thursday’s match was a challenge, Steiger admitted.
“They came out on fire,” Steiger said. “They got a good lead and we had to work to get back into it ... I was very happy to beat them in two.”
Steiger noted three standouts.
“Abby Lynn had an all-around good game,” Steiger said. “Defensively, Annie Arand and Gabby Mattli played extremely well. They were digging Audrey Weber, St. Dominic’s big hitter. She’s pretty tough.”
Lynn, who is close to 1,500 career assists, dished out 18 helpers while recording nine digs, five blocks and two kills.
Arand had six digs, three assists, one kill and one ace. Mattli posted 12 digs with one assist and two aces.
Brinkmann led the attack with 11 kills and ended up with a .346 hitting percentage. As a team, Borgia hit .208 for the night.
Patke and Glastetter each had four kills. Brown added one kill.
Brinkmann posted seven digs. Baylard added three. Glastetter and Batson each had two.
Brinkmann also had one assist.
Batson ended with three blocks, Brinkmann had two and Patke notched one.
Brinkmann had two aces and Anna Eckelkamp posted one.
Borgia returns to action Monday, hosting Hermann in an area showdown. The Lady Knights host Notre Dame (8-15-1, 1-3) Tuesday in the final AAA Large match.