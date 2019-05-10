Over a span of 9:44, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights took charge of Friday night’s game at Pacific.
Borgia’s 5-1 win was enough to secure the third seed for next week’s Class 3 District 9 Tournament while Pacific was seeded fourth.
“It was great to get this win as it gives us a higher seed in the district,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Now we just have to finish out the regular season and prepare for some tough games in the district tournament.”
That means Pacific, the host, will face top-seeded Union in the opening round Monday while Borgia faces second-seeded Washington. The Lady Knights also play Washington Thursday at Borgia.
“I thought we played well the first half and held our own,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “The second half we struggled to maintain control of the ball and play our game.”
Borgia (5-15-1) already led Pacific (4-9) 1-0 when a flurry of goals in that 9:44 span left Borgia up 4-1 at the half.
“There was a lot of passion out there, as it was senior night for seven of our girls,” Kelm said. “But even with that added fire, we were unable to finish, which added frustration to an already over-extended team.”
Borgia took the lead with 29:17 to play in the opening half on a goal by Gretchen Overman.
“Pacific is always going to be a tough game so you’ve got to come out ready to play and our girls did just that,” Severino said. “We started off a little slow but towards the middle of the first half Gretchen Overman scored off a throw-in from Amy Wunderlich, and I think that helped settle everyone else into the game.”
Overman also started the scoring surge with her second goal on a long shot with 13:55 to play in the half. Lauren Dickhut assisted on the goal as rain started to fall at Pacific.
Pacific cut into the lead with 8:29 to go in the half when Maddie King found the net after a corner kick. Holly Bibb assisted.
Overman nearly came through again, but her shot was saved by Emmaline Steel. Dickhut was in position and pounced on the rebound to make it 3-1 with 5:37 to play in the half.
Borgia needed 1:23 to add to the lead after Kara Voss got her head on a pass from the right side to make it 4-1 and that’s how the half ended.
The final goal was scored on an Anya Castelli penalty kick with 20:12 to play in the second half.
“We had quite a few fouls,” Kelm said. “It was an intense game with high emotions, so that was to be expected.”
Severino said it was a total team effort.
“I thought we played together really well,” said Severino. “We used both sides of the field, connected passes, and communicated efficiently. The girls definitely came out ready to play.”
Abby Mueller earned the win in goal for Borgia while Steel made 13 saves for Pacific.
“Abby Mueller had another nice game in goal,” Severino said. “She made some great saves and communicated well with our defense. I thought our defense as a whole had a strong game which was awesome to see going into the last few games of the season.”
Kelm said Pacific’s seniors played the entire second half.
“All the seniors played the entire second half,” Kelm said. “It was a great memory for them, even with the loss.”