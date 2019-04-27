Netting five goals in the last 16 minutes of the opening half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights exploded for their biggest win of the season Monday.
Playing at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium in the opening round of Blue Cat Cup pool play, the Lady Knights ripped O’Fallon Christian, 9-2.
“We were really focusing on connecting passes and moving to space when you don’t have the ball,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We were working on communication. I’m really proud of the girls. They really stepped up and did exactly what we asked them to do.”
The Lady Knights (3-11-2) play Union Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium in Union to conclude Red Pool play. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.
In Monday’s game, Hannah Herbst paced the offense with two goals and three assists. Ella Riegel ended with two goals and one assist. Cailey Foss netted two goals.
Scoring one goal apiece were Anya Castelli, Lauren Dickhut and Sarah Matt.
Sydney Castelli had two assists. Anya Castelli, Gretchen Overman and Kaitlyn Raab each had one assist.
Abby Mueller made seven saves and allowed two goals in 61:24 of action. Maddie Dowil played the final 18:36 and didn’t face a shot.
“We put a lot of girls into a lot of different spots,” Severino said. “I’m just trying some new stuff out and they responded really well.”
It was tied at 1-1 headed into the second portion of the opening half. Borgia freshman Dickhut scored the first goal for the Lady Knights. She’s been playing with the junior varsity team for most of the season.
The O’Fallon Christian goal came on a second rebound following a penalty kick. Mueller made two saves, but couldn’t keep the third attempt out of the net.
And that’s how it stood until Borgia hit a big run near the close of the first half.
With 15:28 to go, Anya Castelli netted a goal to give Borgia a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Knights added to it when Riegel scored with 13:42 to play. Herbst assisted.
Borgia wasn’t finished for the half. With 13:42 to go, Riegel netted a goal with Herbst assisting. The same combination made it 4-1 with 11:47 left in the half.
With 6:50 to go, Herbst ripped a high shot which went off the goalkeeper’s hands and went under the crossbar to make it 5-1.
Herbst beat a defender down the left side with 2:21 to play to score her second, making it 6-1 at the intermission.
“They brought some energy,” Severino said. “They started out a little flat and after we got that first goal, it was game on. They did a really good job once they came into the game.”
Just 2:23 into the second half, O’Fallon Christian scored, getting a free kick shot which went off Mueller’s hands into the near side of the net.
Foss scored her two goals with the first coming with 28:06 to play and the second with 23:39 to go.
Borgia’s final goal came with just over 15 seconds to play and was scored by Matt.
“I thought Sydney Castelli did a good job distributing the ball,” Severino said. “Anyone who was in the middle did a really good job maintaining possession and feeding us the ball. Kara Voss plays both forward and midfield and it was nice to give her an opportunity to do both today. Cailey Foss worked really hard up top. She always does. I thought our defense did really well. They communicated well and did a good job catching them offsides a few times. It was a good team win and we needed that.”
With the win over O’Fallon Christian, Borgia was able to avenge last year’s Class 2 sectional setback against the Lady Eagles. O’Fallon Christian went on to win the state title last year.
“They’re a good team and they move the ball well,” Severino said. “Of course, we wanted to get them back.”
The tournament ends Friday in Union. The consolation game starts at 4 p.m. with the third-place game at 5:45 p.m. The title contest is set for 7:30 p.m.