There was good news and bad news this week for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia (8-1, 1-0) recorded its first Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win of the season, sweeping rival St. Dominic on the road, 25-17, 25-20.
That came after Borgia’s first loss of the season to Lafayette at home Wednesday, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20. That was one of the best-of-five matches Borgia is playing this season.
Borgia’s next best-of-five match is Monday at home against defending Class 4 champion Eureka.
“The team showed a lot of resilience coming back from the first loss of the season,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
St. Dominic
For the second time in less than a week, Borgia swept one of its biggest league rivals. This time, the Lady Knights won in O’Fallon, 25-17, 25-20.
“They have a good home crowd,” Steiger said. “We were able to come out strong in the first set and keep them quiet. We were able to jump on them early and build up a sizeable lead. We were a little slow starting in the second game, but we came back to get the win. It was great to get it done in two games against a conference school such as St. Dominic.”
Borgia also swept St. Dominic in the Borgia Tournament championship game last Friday.
Ella Brinkmann led the attack with eight kills while Lily Brown was next with five, Caroline Glastetter posted four, Abby Lynn ended with two and Lynsey Batson added one kill.
Lynn was the digs leader with 18. Annie Arand was next with seven while Brinkmann and Brown each had four. Alliyah Thanawalla ended with three digs. Gabby Mattli had two while Glastetter and Kaitlyn Patke ended with one dig apiece.
Patke posted four total blocks. Batson had three while Brinkmann and Brown ended with two blocks apiece. Lynn had one.
Lynn dished out 13 assists. Arand and Mattli each had two and Brinkmann chipped in with one.
Thanawalla served the team’s lone ace.
Lafayette
Class 4 juggernaut Lafayette handed the Lady Knights their first loss of the season Wednesday at home, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.
“It was a good night, but a tough night,” Steiger said. “We battled well at times in the second and third games, but we didn’t have enough to win.”
Against Lafayette, which had a six-year run as Class 4 state champion stopped in 2017 and finished second to Eureka last year, Borgia was paced offensively by Brinkmann and Brown. The two sophomores had six kills apiece. Another sophomore, Glastetter, was next with five kills.
Two more sophomores, Patke and Batson, each had four kills.
Lynn added two kills and the senior setter also had 22 assists.
Arand and Mattli contributed two assists apiece.
Arand was the digs leader with 15 while Lynn was next with 10 and Mattli ended with nine.
Brinkmann had five digs, Glastetter posted four, Brown posted three and Batson added two.
Lynn and Glastetter each had one block.
Arand and Mattli served one ace apiece.
Borgia was shorthanded as senior defensive specialist Anna Eckelkamp is out for at least a couple of weeks due to an ankle injury suffered Monday in practice.