While the annual Rivals for a Reason softball game was won by St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday, 7-3, the real winner was the community.
“It was a good win,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was happy to see the way the girls come out ready to play. It’s always a fun game. We always enjoy playing Washington whenever we can. They’re a good team and so it’s just fun when everyone can get together and have a night like this.”
Washington Head Coach Philip King agreed.
“That’s the one thing I love about doing this and Coach Eggert asked if we wanted to do something again this year,” King said. “We’re talking next year about being a little more organized and the nice thing is that we have the girls running it. We have our StuCo here. It’s a great event because it creates a very family-friendly atmosphere out there instead of what used to be heated. Let’s just play, have a good game and be rivals for a reason.”
The event brought fans from both schools together and raised money for the United Way through many different subevents, including raffles and food sales.
“We love doing this, Eggert said. “It’s a fun game. It gets a whole bunch of people together and we get to raise money for a good cause. United Way is a charity that affects all parts of the community.”
On the field, Borgia (9-3) broke a 2-2 tie in the second inning and never looked back.
“We talked to the girls about doing the little things over and over again,” Eggert said. “If we do those, good things will happen. So far, they’ve been able to do that in multiple situations. Tonight they did a great job hanging on and doing the same things here.”
Both sides scored twice in the opening frame. Allie Huddleston hit a two-run home run for the Lady Jays (2-4) in the top of the first. The ball carried just beyond Borgia left fielder Elizabeth Smith and the fence.
“She’s been tearing the ball up,” King said. “She also hit a line drive the shortstop caught and she hit a line drive over the shortstop’s head, so she’s having good at-bats.”
The Lady Knights tied it in the bottom of the frame on a two-run double by Elizabeth Sinnott.
In the bottom of the second, the Lady Knights took the lead on a bases-loaded double by Abi Schmidt. She advanced to third on the throw home.
Washington got back into the game with a run in the top of the sixth, but Borgia added two final runs in the bottom of that inning.
“They were able to push a few more to spread it out,” King said. “We couldn’t get a leadoff runner. We kept getting runners on base with two outs, so we couldn’t do any small ball. They had good, tough at-bats. Borgia played really well today and their pitcher looked really good. You’ve got to tip the cap to her.”
Borgia outhit Washington, 13-9. None of the three pitchers allowed a walk.
Schmidt was the winning pitcher, going the distance for Borgia. She allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out nine.
Madelyn Holtmeyer started for Washington and took the loss. Over three innings, she allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out three.
Loren Thurmon pitched the next three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. She struck out one.
“I think our pitchers did really well,” King said. “I don’t think the defense was as strong behind them. Borgia did square up a few of the balls, but I think that’s a little more of their batters having good at-bats more than our pitchers not doing good.”
Offensively, Schmidt had three hits, including two doubles.
Lindsey Molitor also had three hits and doubled.
Mya Hillermann and Haley Puetz each had two hits.
Sinnott doubled while Zoe Konys and Nicole Rott singled.
Puetz stole a base.
Molitor and Puetz each scored twice. Hillermann, Rott and Maddie Ennis scored once.
Schmidt had three RBIs, Sinnott drove home two and Molitor added one RBI.
“The girls were excited,” said Eggert. “This always is a big game for them. They were eager to show what they could do, especially after they put all of the work together for the event and come out and play hard.”
For Washington, Sarah Becszlko and Huddleston each had two hits. Huddleston homered.
Ashley Molitor doubled. Holtmeyer, Elizabeth Jones, Sophia Olszowka and Myla Inman singled.
Huddleston stole a base and scored two of the runs. Hope Ramsey scored the other run.
Huddleston had two RBIs. Ashley Molitor drove in the other Washington run.
“We didn’t look too comfortable on the turf, but that’s going to happen,” said King. “We’ll be more prepared next time.”