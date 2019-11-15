Coming out of its last timeout Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights knew their task — score the final two points and win a state title.
And, that’s exactly what happened. Borgia got the final two kills to defeat Logan-Rogersville, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, and claim the school’s 11th MSHSAA state title.
After receiving the serve, senior setter Abby Lynn found a flying Ella Brinkmann, who terminated the kill for the 24th point.
“I knew that she (Ella) could come out strong and she’s definitely a pressure hitter and she can put the ball down in those situations,” Lynn said. I was looking for her to put the ball for me.”
Borgia only needed one attempt at match point. Brinkmann, a sophomore, went back and served. The ball was passed by McKinzie Thompson, but Samantha Thompson had to come behind the 10-foot line for the set. She fed it to Birdie Hendrickson. The reigning Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, who will play for the University of Florida next fall, attacked from the back row.
Hendrickson’s off-speed shot went to Brinkmann at center back.
Brinkmann’s pass went to Lynn, who moved a little toward the center of the net. She made a short set to sophomore middle hitter Lynsey Batson, who was charging up the middle for a quick attack.
“Lynsey finds where the open holes are and she knows when to tip and when to hit it down,” Lynn said. “She was lining up good with our block against Birdie.”
Batson made contact.
The ball went off Kish’s block attempt and down to the floor inside the 10-foot line to give Borgia the win.
“It definitely was my best hitting match of the year,” Batson said. “I just knew we had to do it. I had my team around me. Abby was giving me perfect sets and I just tried to get up and swing away.”
Lynn said it was a perfect ending for her Borgia career.
“I am so excited,” said Lynn. “I’m so proud of the team, I can’t even explain it.”
Borgia senior Anna Eckelkamp can’t believe the team will join the Borgia legends with a board on the wall of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymansium.
“It has not sunk in yet,” she said. “I still can’t believe it. It’s going to be fun, so I’m super excited.”