Adam Bell and Grant Straatmann earned individual titles Tuesday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional track Knights at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championship Meet.
Competing at O’Fallon Christian, Borgia’s girls finished fourth in the final team standings with 84 points. The boys were sixth with 59 points.
The meet combined both the Large and Small Divisions. Trinity won the girls meet with 146 points while Cardinal Ritter was second at 119.5. Tolton Catholic was third at 101.5.
Finishing behind the Lady Knights were Lutheran St. Charles (78), St. Dominic (64), O’Fallon Christian (60), Notre Dame (36), Rosati-Kain (20), Bishop DuBourg (12) and Duchesne (10).
Trinity won the boys meet with 171 points while Cardinal Ritter was second with 127 points.
Also finishing above Borgia were St. Dominic (93), Lutheran St. Charles (78) and Tolton Catholic (73).
Finishing behind Borgia were St. Mary’s (57), O’Fallon Christian (39), Bishop DuBourg (15) and Duchesne (11).
Coach Mitch Figas said the change in format from prelims and finals to just having heats hurt.
“We have competed well all year and with a small squad we really have to be on top of our game,” Figas said. “I thought we were off on Tuesday. Changing the meet format hurt us a bit. I had to take prelims into account when deciding how to split up our effort. When they went to an all finals format we were lacking in some areas that we could have filled.”
Girls
• Grace West cleared 8-0 to finish second in the pole vault. Duchesne’s Elizabeth Rothweiler cleared 8-6 to win. Borgia’s Natalie Guehne was third at 7-6.
• Lynnae Grus ended second in the shot put at 31-2. Lutheran St. Charles’ Jenna Grzeskowiak won at 34-5.
• Grus took third in the discus at 99-6.
• Borgia’s 400-meter relay team of Madelyn Bogler, Ana Rembecki, Madison Meyer and Julia Struckhoff earned third in 54.45.
• Bogler was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.22.
• Bogler ended fourth in the 200-meter dash in 27.99.
• Bogler also was fourth in the high jump, clearing 4-6. Lily Elcan placed sixth by clearing 4-4.
• Jessica Borovic was fourth in the triple jump at 31-4.
• Sarah Matt placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 14:00.30.
• The 800-meter relay team of Sophia Chisamore, Guehne, Meyer and Hailey Kleekamp picked up fifth in 2:00.80.
• Borgia’s 3,200-meter relay team of West, Isabelle Jacobsen, Callyn Weber and Elcan was fifth in 12:13.82.
• Matt ended sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:16.72. Weber was eighth in 6:31.62.
• Nikole Klekamp scored sixth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 18.28. Natalie Bell was seventh in 18.60.
• Bell ended sixth in the 300-meter low hurdles in 52.60. Chisamore was eighth in 54.03.
• Weber placed eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:57.91.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of West, Jacobsen, Meyer and Guehne scored eighth in 4:50.13.
• Julia Struckhoff placed eighth in the long jump at 13-10.
Boys
• Grant Straatmann was the 1,600-meter run winner in 4:40.93. Drew Snider was third with a time of 4:47.65.
• Adam Bell was the winner in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.17.
• Snider took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.52.
• Bell placed third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 43.00.
“We did have some very good performances,” Figas said. “Adam had some tough competition in the 110 hurdles but showed that he is going to be right there in the hunt when it comes time for state. For the second meet in a row Grant Straatmann ran a PR in the 1,600 and he repeated as AAA champ. Drew Snider ran a personal best for third in the 800.”
• Borgia’s 400-meter relay team of Grayson Helm, Sam Schmidt, Cole Meyer and Bell took fourth at 44.70.
• Andrew Jensen grabbed fourth in the discus with a best throw of 111-6.5.
• Schmidt was fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.55.
• Nicholas Weber ended sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:30.43.
• Trent Strubberg took seventh in the 400-meter dash in 56.49.
• Grayson Helm placed seventh in the long jump at 17-11.