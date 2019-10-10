Playing at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Girls Golf Championships last Wednesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights had one golfer in the top 10.
Kennedy Lange shot 102 to finish ninth in the event field at Bogey Hills Country Club.
“Kennedy Lange was able to shoot a 102 and finish ninth in our conference,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The AAA Conference has really improved in girls golf over the past few years so she did really well to get all-conference. Bogey Hills is a beautiful course but can play very difficult. The course is pretty tight and has many forced carries so a 102 is a really good score.”
St. Dominic won the team title with 371 strokes. Tolton Catholic was second at 378.
Following them were Duchesne (427), Notre Dame (431), Borgia (435) and Lutheran St. Charles (458).
Tolton Catholic had the top two finishers with Jayden Berry shooting 81 to win the individual title and Madeline Fallis finishing second at 83.
St. Dominic had the next three finishers with Caitlyn Smith (87), Trinity Hofstetter (89) and Jenna Renkey (90) securing those spots.
Tolton’s Sidney Kessler was sixth at 95 with Notre Dame’s Sarah Appelbaum seventh at 99. Duchesne’s Bailey Stefanski shot 100 to place eighth.
Maddie Kennedy of St. Dominic rounded out the top 10 with a 105.
Borgia’s other golfers were:
• Hannah Dobsch at 106;
• Cailey Foss at 112;
• Belle Nieder at 115; and
• Natalie Bell at 123.
“Hannah had several really good holes on the day including two birdies in the round,” Pelster said. “The work Kennedy and Hannah put in over the summer is really starting to show as we get closer to district.
“Cailey had a rough first nine but played much better on the back nine, specifically off the tee,” Pelster said. “Belle hit her driver well and when she improves her iron play she will be ready for district. Natalie was really hitting her irons well and she is making improvements in the rest of her game.”
After playing Pacific Thursday at Birch Creek Golf Club, Borgia next plays at the Class 1 District Monday at Quail Creek Golf Club. The 13-school tournament is being hosted by Lutheran South. St. Clair is the only other area school in that event.