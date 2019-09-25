St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball earned hardware Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Academy Tournament of Champions.
Just not the top trophy.
The Lady Knights (13-3) grabbed the consolation title from the eight-school event Saturday in Frontenac.
“The girls did a really good job,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We only had nine players that day and they all got to see a lot of playing time. We had a balanced offense and everyone had the opportunity to hit against tougher competition.”
Borgia went 1-2 in pool play to finish third in Pool B. In those matches, Borgia:
• Defeated Francis Howell, 25-20, 25-20;
• Lost to Cor Jesu, 25-22, 25-17; and
• Lost to Lafayette, 25-14, 25-21.
“We’ll only get better playing these tougher teams,” Steiger said. “I was really pleased with how we played against Cor Jesu. We were right there with them in both sets and had the opportunity to win.”
In the consolation final, Borgia needed three games to beat Francis Howell, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11.
In the championship match, Briarcrest (Tenn.) swept Lafayette, 25-20, 25-21.
Pool Play
In the Francis Howell win, Lily Brown led the team in kills with eight while hitting .500. Ella Brinkmann was next with seven kills while hitting .583.
Abby Lynn, Alliyah Thanawalla and Kaitlyn Patke posted three kills apiece. Lynsey Batson ended with two kills.
Annie Arand was the digs leader with 11. Brinkmann had six. Lynn picked up three. Alicia Baylard, Thanawalla, Gabby Mattli and Brown each had two. Batson added one.
Lynn had 22 assists. Mattli was next with two and Thanawalla and Arand each had one.
Brinkmann and Brown each had two blocks. Lynn and Patke had one apiece.
Brown and Batson each served an ace.
Against Cor Jesu, Brinkmann logged seven kills while Brown was next with five. Patke posted three while Lynn had two.
Arand led the team in digs with nine while Baylard posted seven. Lynn had three. Brown and Batson each had two while Brinkmann, Mattli and Thanawalla had one dig apiece.
Lynn had 14 assists. Baylard and Mattli each added one.
Brinkmann, Brown and Batson each had two blocks.
Lynn and Brinkmann served one ace apiece.
Bracket Play
Borgia went straight to the bracket final after St. Pius X (Festus) dropped out of the tournament Saturday morning following the sudden death of former player Shelby Meyer in Columbia. Meyer, who was Columbia College’s libero, has family on this year’s St. Pius team.
That meant there were seven teams and the Lady Knights got the bye in the consolation bracket. Borgia played winner of the Francis Howell-St. Joseph’s Academy match and it turned out to be another contest against the Lady Vikings.
This time, the match went to three games and Borgia ended up prevailing.
Lynn paced the team in kills with six while Brinkmann and Brown each had five.
Thanawalla added three and Batson had one kill.
Arand picked up 13 digs. Brinkmann was next with eight. Baylard posed seven while Lynn and Mattli each had six.
Lynn recorded 12 assists. Mattli had four while Brinkmann and Brown each had one.
Brown and Batson had two digs apiece. Patke and Thanawalla each added one.
Patke had five blocks. Brinkmann was next with four. Lynn, Brown and Batson had two apiece and Thanawalla added one.
Batson served two aces. Lynn and Brinkmann each had one.
Borgia hits the road this week. The Lady Knights play Tuesday at Villa Duchesne and Thursday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia.