Using history for an indicator, Friday’s Class 3 State Tournament volleyball pool play result was a good omen for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia won two matches and split one to end 5-1 in pool games and earn a berth in Saturday night’s championship match.
“It’s just an awesome tradition,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “A bunch of awesome head coaches came before me, Mike Tyree, John Nieder, Brad Bruns and Andrea Beaty, to name some. I had a great group of girls to start with, so it’s just amazing. I feel awesome.”
With the MSHSAA Championships being played six years to the day after Borgia’s last state volleyball title, the Lady Knights repeated that championship team’s results during pool play.
Borgia (32-4-1) opened by splitting with Logan-Rogersville, 18-25, 25-18.
The Lady Knights then swept their next two foes, St. Michael the Archangel, 25-23, 25-14, and Windsor (Imperial), 25-16, 25-15.
“Anything I asked of these girls all year long, they stepped up and responded,” Steiger said. “It was a perfect example of that.”
Logan-Rogersville also went 5-1 in games while St. Michael was 2-4 and Windsor went winless at 0-6.
In 2013, Borgia opened with a split against Carl Junction before sweeping St. Pius X (Kansas City) and Lutheran South to reach the championship match.
Logan-Rogersville
In the first match of the day, Borgia showed it was capable of standing toe-to-toe with the defending state champion, splitting. Each side won one game, 25-18.
That turned out to be the lone set either side dropped during Friday’s action.
“You have to tip your cap to the other team,” Steiger said. “There’s a reason we’re both playing for the state championship. They’re a phenomenal team led by probably the best player down here at this tournament.”
The statistics revealed how the teams switched from game-to-game. Borgia hit .192 in the opening set with eight kills and three errors on 26 attempts. Logan-Rogersville hit .303 with 15 kills and five errors on 33 attacks.
In the second game, Borgia hit .316 with 15 kills and three errors on 38 swings. Logan-Rogersville was held to .107 with 11 kills and seven errors on 37 attacks.
Kaitlyn Patke knocked down seven kills to lead Borgia’s attack. Abby Lynn and Lynsey Batson each had four kills. Lily Brown and Ella Brinkmann each had three kills. Caroline Glastetter posted two kills.
“We just started off a little slow in the first set,” Glastetter said. “We were able to figure out what we needed to do and win the second set.”
Lynn recorded 19 assists. Brinkmann added two and Annie Arand and Gabby Mattli had one assist apiece.
Arand led the team in digs with nine. Brinkmann and Anna Eckelkamp each posted six. Lynn recorded five, Mattli had four and Brown ended with two digs.
Glastetter had two block assists, teaming up with both Batson and Patke.
Borgia had five service errors.
Birdie Hendrickson led Logan-Rogersville with 10 kills, 10 digs, one solo block, one block assist and one ace.
Samantha Thompson recorded 20 assists. McKinzie Thompson notched nine digs. Claire Taylor had two aces. Logan-Rogersville had four aces and eight service errors.
St. Michael
New name, old opponent.
Borgia knew its foe for the second round of pool play, but by a different name.
St. Michael the Archangel of Lee’s Summit is in its third season having reached the Class 2 state tournament in the past two seasons.
However, there is a historic reference. St. Michael the Archangel replaced longtime rival Archbishop O’Hara and St. Mary’s of Independence. Borgia and O’Hara met multiple times at the state tournament over the years.
This time, Borgia swept in pool action, 25-23, 25-14.
Borgia prevailed despite hitting .100 for the match with 24 kills and 16 errors on 80 attempts.
The Lady Knights had a -.025 percentage in the opening set with 10 errors to nine kills. In the second game, Borgia hit .225.
St. Michael didn’t do much different. The Guardians attacked at a .013 clip for the match with 13 kills and 12 errors on 77 swings. That included a .077 first game and -.053 second game.
Borgia had a balanced offense with Brown leading the team with six kills.
Six players closed with kills. Lynn and Brinkmann each had five kills. Glastetter posted four. Batson ended with three and Patke had one kill.
Lynn dished out 18 assists while Eckelkamp and Arand each had one assist.
Borgia’s defense was up to the task as three players hit double digits in digs. Brinkmann led the way with 14. Arand was next with 12 and Lynn posted 10.
Mattli had eight digs. Brown, Batson, Glastetter and Eckelkamp had two digs apiece.
Glastetter had a solo block. Patke had two block assists while Brown, Brinkmann and Batson each had one.
Brinkmann served Borgia’s two aces. The Lady Knights had six service errors.
Windsor
Borgia concluded pool play against Jefferson County side Windsor, which was making its first appearance in the MSHSAA State Tournament.
Borgia defeated the Lady Owls, 25-16, 25-15, to secure a spot in the title match.
Borgia dominated the Lady Owls, hitting .314 for the match. The Lady Knights had 24 kills and eight errors on 51 attempts.
Borgia hit .379 in the first set and .227 in the second.
Windsor hit .031 for the match with 14 kills and 12 errors on 65 attempts. The Lady Owls were consistent, hitting .031 in the first game and .031 in the second.
Alexandra Menne was the Windsor kills leader with four. Taylor Duncan ended with nine assists. Ally Moore had five digs. Alyssa Vaughn had a solo block and a block assist. Menne and Colleen Griffaw each served one ace.
Windsor had four service errors to go with the two aces.