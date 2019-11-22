With the home opener only four days away, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights looked at Monday’s home jamboree as more of a cram session than slow study.
And, Head Coach Stacia Houlihan was pleased with what she saw.
“There were a lot of positives and a lot of things we can work on,” Houlihan said. “That’s why we love the jamboree. It’s at a good time with practice. We’ve been seeing each other at practice and it’s nice to see other people. It was a good all-around effort in all three scrimmages tonight.”
Borgia, which hosts Gateway STEM Friday night in the area’s basketball opener, outscored the opposition in all three of its scrimmages Monday night.
The Lady Knights opened with a 26-16 scrimmage win over Lutheran St. Charles. Borgia led at the break, 16-6, and each team scored 10 points in the second half. That was the only time Borgia was matched in a six-minute session.
In the second scrimmage against Pacific, Borgia outscored the Lady Indians, 24-4. It was 11-0 after six minutes. Pacific went 8:31 before it got a basket.
And, in the final scrimmage, Borgia outscored Cape Girardeau Central, 30-12. It was 17-3 at the break.
Houlihan was steady with her starting five. Returning veterans Julia Struckhoff, Avery Lackey, Kaitlyn Patke and Mya Hillermann were joined by newcomer Grace Turilli. That group started each scrimmage and saw the majority of the playing time.
“It’s been piecemeal with who’s been at practice lately,” Houlihan said. “That first five is pretty solid and the more they play together, the better it will be.”
Struckhoff, a senior, is the longest-serving veteran.
“Julia is a steadfast person to keep things calm and under control,” Houlihan said. “She has good leadership. She keeps me calm, too.”
Lackey, a junior, is in her third season on the varsity. She moved into the starting lineup during her freshman year.
“Avery had a rough summer and she’s getting back into shape as well,” Houlihan said.
Patke, a sophomore, and Hillermann, a senior, came up to the varsity midway through the season last year.
“Kaitlyn is getting back into basketball shape after coming out of volleyball,” Houlihan said. “They’ll all tell you that it’s just different. Getting her back into basketball shape will help out.”
Turilli, a senior guard, comes to Borgia after being homeschooled. She has played for homeschool teams and club programs.
“Grace is a new player for us and she is a basketball player,” Houlihan said. “She comes onto the floor and makes things happen. She understands the game. She has made a big step in the last couple of weeks.”
Houlihan said her rotation was changed by injuries and illness. Junior Maddie Dowil broke a finger at practice last Friday. Senior Caroline Klahn missed the event due to illness.
Houlihan rotated senior Hannah Herbst, junior Grace Rickman and sophomores Jenna Ulrich and Callyn Weber as first options.