Getting contributions from many players, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights opened Class 4 District 8 play in Hannibal Tuesday with a 61-43 win over No. 5 Mexico.
“Our depth definitely helped,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We got major contributions from our bench.”
Borgia (11-14) takes on third-seeded Hannibal (13-12) for the championship Friday at 6 p.m.
Hannibal defeated second-seeded Moberly Tuesday, 52-43.
Mexico (12-12) knocked off fourth-seeded Warrenton Monday night to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal.
Borgia forged ahead after one quarter, 16-12, and added to the advantage in the second quarter. Borgia was up 31-18 at the half and 45-32 through three quarters.
Houlihan said Borgia’s win started with senior Dani Kimminau, who played at the point of the defense.
“Our great start was because of Dani Kimminau,” Houlihan said. “She totally disrupted Mexico’s flow.”
Borgia was able to use its depth, something which the team really hasn’t had, throughout the game.
When sophomore Avery Lackey, who netted 17 points, got into foul trouble in the first half, Houlihan was able to go to three more post players to rotate near the basket.
“Avery Lackey was in foul trouble early in the first half and only played about a minute of the third quarter before picking up a third foul,” Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke and Lynnae Grus did a great job taking on the scoring responsibility. Josie Lindemann always works hard rebounding as well.”
That helped to open the outside shooting lanes for senior Grace Gettemeier, who scored 17 points and hit all five of Borgia’s five three-point baskets.
Houlihan said Mexico was prepared for Gettemeier, but she was able to find scoring chances and execute.
“Grace Gettemeier had to deal with a box-and-one, but hit big shots anyway,” Houlihan said.
Grus was next with eight points.
Kimminau netted seven points.
Patke and Lindemann each scored six points.
Julia Struckhoff added two points.
The Lady Knights went 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Borgia used 13 all healthy players in the game.
Logan Blevins led Mexico with 15 points.
Raigan Playter was next with 14 points, including three three-point baskets.
Shelbi Shaw scored five points and Kaylee Jones added four.