In the end, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights extended their district title winning streak to 22 years in a row and 31 of the last 33.
But, St. Clair served notice that there are no automatic titles.
Borgia (28-4) won, 25-19, 25-11, but St. Clair (28-4-2) made Borgia sweat after taking a big lead in the opening set.
“It feels like a weight lifted off,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It’s a tradition you’ve got to hold up to. There are a lot of expectations there. They played awesome tonight and I’m really excited.”
St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey was impressed with how her team started the match.
“The way the girls came out in the championship game was something that will always hold dear in my eyes,” McCuskey said. “In the locker room before the game, we all just looked around and decided we were leaving everything on the court tonight. We weren’t going to go away wishing we did something different. And I think they started that game wanting to prove to Borgia we aren’t just going to let you walk away with this championship without putting in some work. We discussed playing Borgia numerous times throughout the season but we knew it was one game at a time.”
In the end, Borgia’s players were happy to continue the streak.
“It feels so good,” Borgia senior setter Abby Lynn said. “I’ve worked so hard this season to get to where I’m at and so has the rest of the team. We wanted it bad. Our energy was nonstop, so we definitely deserved it today.”
Borgia sophomore outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said coming back made the win special.
“It feels really good because we were down in the first game,” Brinkmann said. “Coming back like that really gives us momentum.”
The Lady Bulldogs, fresh from a three-set win over Sullivan in the semifinals, came out on fire against Borgia.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the first three points of the game. Borgia called timeout at 6-2, but it didn’t turn the momentum tide.
“I think we came out too amped up,” Steiger said. “St. Clair came out really strong and pushed us in the first set. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They did so many things well in the first set and put us into a hole early. I was just proud of how our girls stayed the course and battled back a point at a time until they finally got even.”
McCuskey said the early run was a highlight.
“I was very proud of the way they came out in the first set against Borgia,” McCuskey said. “To me, it seemed as if Borgia was thinking it was going to be a cakewalk with us and that is when CJ had to call the timeout.”
St. Clair reached its high tide at 11-3 before Borgia started to chip back into the game.
“They definitely were very scrappy, more scrappy than we expected them to be, so we adjusted to that and got back on track,” Lynn said.
Borgia’s errors helped, but St. Clair took advantage to finish off plays when Borgia was able to get the ball back over the net. Alohilani Bursey, Gracie Sohn and Mackenzie Lowder notched kills as Borgia scrambled to come back.
Taking it one point at a time, Borgia worked its way back and tied it up when a Brinkmann serve hit the tape, lost momentum, and dropped on the St. Clair side to make it 13-13.
“I think composure was a key,” Steiger said. “Once we got settled down and over the adrenaline rush, we just settled down and played. I’m really excited we were able to come back in the first set and carry it over to the second.”
Brinkmann’s next serve didn’t go as high and St. Clair retook the lead. Abby Lynn tied it again, attacking the ball from the setter position.
The teams traded the lead for two more points before Borgia found the run it was looking for.
Patke gave Borgia the lead and Brinkmann followed with another kill.
Alicia Baylard came in and served an ace. Lynn distributed the ball to Caroline Glastetter, Brinkmann and Lily Brown to close out the match, 25-19.
Even with the loss, McCuskey felt her team made a statement.
“I was very impressed with how the girls did stay up point for point in the first set,” McCuskey said. “We just kept talking about how we were going to keep playing hard and to make them work for it. I stayed positive with the girls and just kept motivating them to play their game and control the ball on their side of the net.”
In the second game, Borgia came out quickly, scoring the first three points. Anna Eckelkamp served a pair of aces as the Lady Knights jumped ahead and never looked back.
“I think staying calm and knowing one mistake didn’t mean we were out of the game was big,” Brinkmann said. “Staying calm and getting our fire back is a key to coming back in a hard game.”
Borgia went on a few long runs and reached match point on a Patke kill, 24-8.
St. Clair fought back and reached double digits. Bursey and Makayla Johnson put down kills during that run.
Patke closed it out with the final kill, 25-11.
Brinkmann was Borgia’s kills leader with nine and she was one of six players to reach the kills column for the Lady Knights.
Patke posted five while Lynn and Glastetter had four kills apiece. Brown and Lynsey Batson each had three kills.
Lynn dished out 23 assists and drew praise from McCuskey.
“I know the way their setter moved the ball around so well would be a challenge for us,” McCuskey said. “She’s an amazing setter. We hadn’t played against a team with a setter like that and it showed. I’m not sure there is any better setter out there.”
Lynn said she trusts her hitters.
“All of them have their strengths,” Lynn said. “I try to find the time when they’re on and set them the ball. They’re all great hitters. I can set any of them and be confident they’ll put the ball down.”
Gabby Mattli had five assists and Annie Arand contributed two.
Arand was the digs leader with eight. Brinkmann was next with seven. Mattli ended with six. Lynn and Eckelkamp each had four. Glastetter and Brown posted three apiece and Patke picked up two digs.
Eckelkamp had two aces. Baylard, Brinkmann and Mattli added one ace apiece.
Sohn led St. Clair with four kills. Bursey and Mackenzie Lowder each had three kills. Johnson ended with two kills and Myah Dierker ended with one.
Emma Hinson recorded 12 assists and Johnson added one.
Bursey logged five blocks and Sohn chipped in two.
Johnson served the lone ace.
“They have some really good players who can put the ball down,” Steiger said. “They’re extremely well-coached.”
Steiger said his team was able to prevail.
“Everybody wants to stop the run,” Steiger said. “I thought we did a really good job handling it and pushing through. It was a great win.”
St. Clair has two players graduate after this season, Sohn and Hinson.
“Not only were they dominant on the court but they are both really good teammates,” McCuskey said. “This year, they stepped up and helped the younger girls throughout the season, it was nice to see. You never know how your seniors are going to react to being the big dogs but these two were just amazing. I couldn’t ask for better girls. We will miss them tremendously but we wish them the best of luck.”
McCuskey said it was a great year and one to build on for the future.
“This season will be one I remember for the rest of my life,” McCuskey said. “These girls were just a great group of girls to be around. We had so much fun this season getting closer and closer and building that strong relationship throughout the whole team.
“Coming up short to Borgia wasn’t what we had in mind, but I’m glad it was them and not any other team,” McCuskey said. “I checked MSHSAA and as far back as they have records, this was the best season in school history.”