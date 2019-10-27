Tuesday was a night for celebrations for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia defeated Notre Dame at home, 25-12, 25-9. That capped an undefeated run through the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division at 6-0. The Lady Knights carry a 26-4 record into next week’s Class 3 District 8 Tournament in Sullivan.
“It was a good year for us,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They did excellent. Aces all across, so it was a good win for us.”
The night also marked the final home match for seniors Abby Lynn and Anna Eckelkamp.
“They’ve meant so much to this program,” Steiger said about the seniors. “They’ve set good examples. It was a great night and a fun night for them to play and get a lot of playing time.”
Lynn also was honored prior to the match for reaching 1,500 career assists in Monday’s loss to Hermann.
Eckelkamp, who missed much of the season with an ankle injury, wore the libero jersey for the match.
“It was fun to see Anna get that opportunity,” Steiger said. “She’s struggled with that ankle injury, but she’s coming back and starting to look strong. We’re looking for big things from here down the road as we head into the district.”
Other than giving up the first two points of the opening set, Borgia never trailed on the night. Steiger also used the match as an opportunity to give playing time to many younger players.
As a team, Borgia knocked down 24 kills with three errors for a .350 attack percentage.
Ella Brinkmann didn’t have an error while blasting eight kills and hitting .615.
Lynsey Batson logged five kills at a .556 clip. Caroline Glastetter and Lynn each had four kills. Glastetter hit .600 and Lynn had a .444 success rate.
Alliyah Thanawalla, Kaitlyn Patke and Lily Brown each notched one kill.
Eckelkamp was the digs leader for the event with 12. Lynn picked up 10. Glastetter was next with five digs. Brown had four while Annie Arand, Ava Ploch and Patke each had three.
Gabby Mattli had two digs and Alicia Baylard, Courtney Skornia and Lauren Nieder had one dig apiece.
Lynn dished out 16 assists. Eckelkamp was next with three. Baylard, Arand, Ploch and Brown had one assist apiece.
Patke posted three total blocks. Lynn, Thanawalla, Brinkmann and Brown each had one.
Arand served four aces. Lynn and Patke each added two.
“It was very nice to give a lot of deserving youngsters playing time,” Steiger said. “It was good to get them exposure to the varsity level.”
District Tournament
Next up for Borgia is the Class 3 District 8 Tournament in Sullivan. The Lady Knights are the top seed and get a bye Monday.
Borgia will open play Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s match between No. 4 Pacific and fifth-seeded Owensville. The championship game will be played Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Teams on the other side of the bracket are No. 2 St. Clair, third-seeded Sullivan, sixth-seeded St. James and No. 7 Salem.
Borgia has won 21 district titles in a row and has an overall run of 30 in the last 32 seasons.
“We will spend a lot of time looking at video of the teams we haven’t seen,” Steiger said. “St. Clair and Sullivan are both strong teams this year. We’re hoping our best team shows up for the district.”