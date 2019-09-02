Three out of four.
That was how many matches Washington’s Lady Jays won Monday at the team’s preseason jamboree in Rolla, which also included Waynesville.
The Lady Jays swept Waynesville, 25-22, 25-16, and split with Rolla, 25-22, 19-25.
“We served aggressively with eight aces on the night,” Head Coach Susan Harms said. “However, in the Rolla match we missed eight serves.”
Returning senior middle hitter Kassidy Phillips had a standout performance with a total of 12 kills on the night.
Junior setter Jackie Oetterer turned in 16 assists.
“Defensively we played well,” Harms said. “Cierstyn Jacquin, Morgan Gratza, Josie Collier, Kassidy Phillips and Ingrid Figas did a great job passing off the serve and defensive digs.”
Washington is replacing much of its starting lineup this season after graduating eight seniors from last fall.
“(We are) excited for the season,” Harms said. “The girls were a bit nervous at the start, however they played very well as a team. Our defense covered our hitters and read their attacks well.”
The Lady Jays open the regular season Friday, hosting Marquette.
Washington will open Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday, Sept. 3, playing at home against Timberland, with whom the Lady Jays split the conference title last season.