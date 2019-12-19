With individual champions in four weight classes and runners-up in two others, the Washington Lady Jays won convincingly Friday at Parkway West’s Lady Longhorn Roundup.
The Lady Jays scored 129.5 points to win first place in the girls wrestling tournament.
North County was the runner-up in the team scores with 69.5 points, edging Parkway South (69). Other primary team scores included McCluer (53.5), Orchard Farm (43), North Kansas City (42), Parkway West (41), Hazelwood East (38.5), Clayton (26.5), Pacific (20), Parkway Central (six) and Winfield (six).
“I thought on Friday we were completely dominant,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We were the aggressor in almost every match and that proved that is what we need to do to win big matches. It was great to finally finish out a meet and go 4-5 in the finals.”
Arianna Hill (103 pounds), Mia Reed (110), Allison Meyer (120) and Halaina O’Bryant (142) each won their respective weight classes.
Julia Donnelly (115) and McKenna Deckelman (125) both placed second. Lindsay Sprung (130) finished third and Kylee Perriman (187) placed sixth.
Hill posted a 3-0 record for the tournament with three consecutive wins by pin. She defeated Bridgette Chan (Clayton, 2:41), Mia Ledbetter (Orchard Farm, 2:22) and Alexis Pace (North County, 2:27).
“Arianna showed how tough she is and can be — to come from behind and get two wins on her way to her first meet title,” Ohm said. “She is just a beginner to wrestling and as the season goes you will see even more improvement, and she will be a fun one to watch in February.”
Reed won four consecutive matches, all in less than a minute, to sweep the field in her weight class. She defeated teammate Stella Secor (0:42), Faye Ullom (Parkway South, 0:33), Makayla Parks (McCluer, 0:42) and Kyla Shields (Parkway South, 0:43).
“Mia was never even tested,” Ohm said. “She dominated every match. We are very proud of Mia and still think she has more to give. She is now 12-0 with 12 falls and we don’t think she is even close to reaching her potential.”
Meyer went 3-0 with three consecutive pins against Penny Zheng (John Burroughs, 0:57), Nadia Middendorf (Parkway South, 1:58) and Mikayla Whatley (North County, 3:06).
“Allison Meyer put in a great performance in the finals to get a win over one of the best in Missouri and that (was) up a weight class so it’s hard not to get excited for her,” Ohm said.
O’Bryant won five matches, each by pin, defeating Lizzie Levins (Parkway South, 0:48), Lydia Brazier (Parkway West, 0:27), Bella Walker (Pacific, 1:47), Deirra Willamas (Hazelwood East, 5:15) and Emmaline Steel (Pacific, 5:56).
“I thought Halaina did a great job and stayed in her offense,” Ohm said. “I think when she does that she is hard to beat.”
Donnelly pinned both Mariella Cox (Parkway Central, 4:52) and Danita Smith (McCluer, 1:40), but fell to Kadance Coffin (Parkway South) by pin.
Deckelman pinned her first two opponents, Tryniti Kaighin (Parkway South, 1:51) and Hadley Burris (Winfield, 1:06), but was pinned by Paige Wehrmeister (Parkway West).
Sprung posted a 3-2 record. She won an 8-4 decision against Taizja Lawless (North County), pinned Demaiya Martin (McCluer) in 3:36 and defeated Normandy’s Shamya Walker due to an injury forfeit. Her losses were both by pin against Janiah Jones (Parkway South) and Nyla Anderson (Hazelwood East).
Perriman went 0-5 in her division, each loss by pin against GiaVonna Martin (McCluer), Lilly Bader (Orchard Farm), Brooke Bennett (North County), Melena Jones (North Kansas City) and Kelly Wehrmeister (Parkway West).
The Lady Jays fielded an extra wrestler in three weight classes — Nina Zimmermann (103), Secor (110) and Alexandria Missey (120).
Zimmermann placed fifth with a 2-2 record, pinning Sindhu Kalabhavi (Parkway West) twice in 1:40 and 1:58. Her losses were to Alexis Pace (North County) and Bridgette Chan (Clayton), both by pin.
Missey placed sixth in her weight class with a 1-3 record. Her victory was an 11-7 decision against Adrianna Beckman (Parkway West).
Secor posted an 0-4 record and placed fifth.
The Lady Jays followed up the next day with a fifth-place finish in the Sherri Lance Invitational at Rockwood Summit Saturday. The Washington girls are not scheduled to wrestle again until the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia Jan. 3-4.