The Washington soccer Lady Jays provided all the scoring Monday.
Washington (13-6) went on the road to record a 7-0 victory at Sullivan (8-9-1), shutting out the Lady Eagles for the second time this season.
The two teams previously met at the Warrenton Tournament on March 16, ending in a 10-0 Washington win.
The Lady Jays scored just twice in the first half Monday before adding five more goals in the second period.
The Washington scores were evenly distributed amongst seven players — Abbey Baldwin, Taylor Bauer, Jessie Donnelly, Joei Heien, Grace Landwehr, Mia Lanemann and Sam Winistoerfer.
Bauer was responsible for two assists. Haley Oetterer, Avery Street and Emma Vodnansky recorded one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis notched the solo shutout with one save in the contest. Pettis has eight total shutouts, seven solo, on the season thus far.
Washington plays on the road Tuesday in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central matchup at Wentzville Liberty at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Jays then play at Union in a district preview Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.