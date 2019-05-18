The Parkway Central track Lady Colts made it a double championship day in Class 4 District 3.
The Parkway Central girls scored 123 points to join the Parkway Central boys in taking home the hardware Saturday at the meet in Washington.
Parkway North was the runner-up with 114 points. Rolla (89 points), Washington (78) and Union (69) rounded out the top five.
“We were really impressed with Hailey Cloud and Ella Coppinger for qualifying in three events, especially when they were coming in with an outside chance of placing in the top four,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meieners said. “Deseray (Washington) did exactly what she was supposed to do in qualifying in four events, but her high places in those events were impressive. We are excited to see what she can do at sectionals and, hopefully, state.”
Other team scores included Camdenton (67 points), Westminster (53), St. Clair (45), Helias (36), Sullivan (23), St. Francis Borgia Regional (22) and Pacific (19).
“Our girls competed hard,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “Unfortunately, no one finished in the top four in any event. Our younger girls gained some valuable experience and saw first hand what it takes to compete at a high level.”
The top four performing entries in each event will advance to the Class 4 Section 2 meet this coming Saturday at Hillsboro.
“Districts is always a bittersweet day,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “Our athletes put in a great effort, but not everyone was able to advance. We have eight athletes (boys and girls combined) who are moving on to the sectional meet next week.”
Results
• 100-meter dash — Parkway North’s Alicia Burnett won in 12.3. Also advancing were Parkway Central’s Kayelyn Tate and Nakira Gage and Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure.
• 200-meter dash — Burnett of Parkway North picked up another win in 25.37. Parkway Central’s Tate, Camdenton’s Kateryn Blackman and Sullivan’s Thomure also advanced.
• 400-meter dash — Parkway Central’s Elaina Liebman was the top finisher in 1:00.14, followed by teammate Nnenna Okpara. Westminster’s Annessa Shively and Rolla’s Olivia Holmes rounded out the top four.
• 800-meter run — Parkway North’s Reina McMillan won in 2:23.34. Rolla’s Emma Puetz, Washington’s Claire Ayers and Camdenton’s Clare Holmes made the cut.
• 1,600-meter run — Rolla’s Puetz was the winner in 5:19.48. Others advancing were Parkway North’s Safiya Ratliff and Washington’s Mia Reed and Ayers.
• 3,200-meter run — Ratliff of Parkway North won in 11;37.17. Westminster’s Amanda Espy, Washington’s Reed and Parkway North’s Tabitha Bevan were the next three finishers.
“Claire and Mia both ran in the 1,600 (meters),” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “On days like this with kids going across the board in four events, it’s great to have a teammate right there beside you. They can work together and feed off each other and help each other know where they’re at in the race. Claire continued her strong day by also qualifying in the 800 while Mia continued her strong day qualifying in the 3,200 (and) running a season best by nearly 20 seconds.”
• 110-meter high hurdles — Camdenton’s Natalie Basham won in 15.15, followed by sectional qualifiers Deseray Washington of Union, Washington’s Ingrid Figas and Parkway North’s Diamond Sullivan.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Basham won again for Camdenton in 46.99. The next three finishers were Washington of Union, Evie Marshall of Parkway North and Figas of Washington.
“In only one season as a hurdler, Ingrid has established yourself as a top five freshman in the state,” Olszowka said. “She continued on that trip Saturday qualifying in both hurdling events. She hammered the last two hurdles in the hundred meter race and still ran to a new PR.”
• 400-meter relay — Parkway Central’s foursome of Ogechi Okpara, Tate, Kennedy Moore and Gage won in 51.26. Next to finish were Camdenton, Union and Helias.
• 800-meter relay — Parkway Central again won with Okpara, Tate, Moore and Gage in 1:46.62. Also advancing were Parkway North, Rolla and Helias.
• 1,600-meter relay — Winning the race were Parkway North’s Diamond Wilson-Boyd, Reina McMillan, Marshall and Chloe Davis in 4:11.72. Also advancing are Rolla, Washington and Parkway Central.
“The girls (1,600-meter relay) ran beautiful,” Olszowka said. “Claire (Ayers) got us out to a huge lead with her best split of the year. From there Emma (Duncan) and Ingrid (Figas) did a great job of holding position putting Mia (reed) in a spot where she can hold position to make sure the team qualified, even after a short recovery time from her 3200-meter run.”
• 3,200-meter relay — Parkway North won again with the combination of McMillan, Ratliff, Madeline Ryan and Bevan in 9:58.44. Westminster, Washington and Parkway Central also made the cut.
“We didn’t run our season best but we are very close,” Olszowka said. “Mia got us off to a great start. Anna (Schneider) and Lily (Nix) ran very strong legs holding our positions. This put Claire in a spot where she could cruise to a spot of qualification while saving energy for her other three races.”
• Shot put — Westminster’s Adrianna Minner won in 37-2.5. St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn, Helias’ Taylor Lalk and Rolla’s Rebecca Janke rounded out the top four.
• Discus — Westminster’s Minner won again at 114-2. St. Clair’s Jolee King, Borgia’s Lynnae Grus and Union’s Jaiden Powell all advanced.
• High jump — Washington’s Morgan Gratza won with the top mark of 5-3. Union’s Washington and Ella Coppinger and Camdenton’s Megan Vest each made the cut.
“Morgan looked great and the high jump as usual,” Olszowka said. “She’s never happy with her performances but still realizing that her consistency just keeps getting better at the higher heights is going to keep putting her in a better position to make the podium at the state championships.”
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey won with the top distance of 17-2.25. Parkway Central’s Eliana Liebman, Union’s Hailey Cloud and Parkway Central’s Moore each advanced.
• Triple jump — Parkway Central’s Liebman won with the top mark of 35-8, followed by Union’s Cloud in second place, Camdenton’s Mya Hulett in third and Rolla’s Loran Pritchett in fourth.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Casie Cullinane cleared the bar at 11-0 to win the event. Also advancing were Rolla’s Abby Hobbs, Sullivan’s Porscha Polanowski and Camdenton’s Elizabeth McMahon.
“I think (Cullinane) really wanted to quiet the folks (who) were complaining about the conditions,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “ She’s a really smart young lady and would put the grip of her poles out of the weather in between vaults and was regularly up moving around doing short sprints and things to keep warmed up throughout the event.”
• Javelin — Parkway North’s Rylea Smith won with the top throw of 115-6. She was followed by Washington’s Sophia Olszowka, Rolla’s Janke and St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst.
“Sophia got us started in the javelin, throwing her season best,” Coach Olszowka said. “ She still struggles from time to time after reconstructive surgery on her ankle ruined last season. However, considering the rain and the deteriorating runway, she still manage to put together a great series and earn all district honors for the first time in her career.”