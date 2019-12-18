Racing against the largest amount of teams they’ve faced this season, the Washington Lady Jays swam their way to eighth place Saturday at the Lindbergh Invitational.
Washington compiled a team score of 72. Webster Groves won the team title with 511 points.
Other teams competing were Parkway South (419), Cor Jesu (261), Timberland (232), Lindbergh (224), Francis Howell (219), Wentzville Liberty (192) and Holt (60).
Aubrie Moreland was the top Washington performer with two individual top 10 finishes.
Moreland swam third in the 100 freestyle in 56.72 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.68.
Moreland was also part of the ninth-place 200 medley relay team along with Abby Loesing, Mikala Brune and Jenna Loepker in 2:12.39.
Loesing individually placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.22 and 17th in the 50 freestyle in 28.47.
Washington relays also placed 13th in both the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Loesing, Kylee Perriman, Kinsey Kamper and Loepker swam the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.31.
Brune, Clairese Kluba, Loepker and Moreland finished the 400 freestyle relay in 4:29.57.
Kamper teamed with Grace Trentmann, Caroline Miller and Perriman to finish 16th in the 200 medley relay in 2:32.08.
The team of Ellie Williams, Cierra Loepker, Lexi Perriman and Jacqueline Kluba swam 16th in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:14.68.
Clairese Kluba finished 17th in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.2.
Kamper, Cierra Loepker, Lexi Perriman and Bella Hartung took 17th in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:11.28.
Kamper finished 19th in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.99 and Hartung took 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:18.64.
Brune finished 21st in the 500 freestyle in 6:58.92 and 24th in the 50 freestyle in 30.74.
Jenna Loepker was 23rd in the 50 freestyle in 30.65.
Williams placed 25th in the 200 freestyle in 2:34.02 and Miller was 25th in the 500 freestyle in 8:26.7.
Jacqueline Kluba placed 26th in the 50 freestyle in 32.58.
Hartung finished 27th in the 200 individual medley in 3:02.98 and Williams was 27th in the 100 butterfly in 1:27.67.
Kylee Perriman placed 28th in the 100 freestyle in 1:19.54.
Trentmann took 29th place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:37.48.
Kylee Perriman placed 30th in the 200 individual medley in 3:38.12. Miller was 30th in the 100 butterfly in 1:40.39 and Cierra Loepker swam 30th in the 100 freestyle in 1:20.68.
Jacqueline Kluba finished 31st in the 200 freestyle in 2:56.81 and Lexi Perriman placed 31st in both the 100 freestyle (1:22.37) and 100 backstroke (1:38.16).