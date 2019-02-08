Local bragging rights once again belong to the Washington swimming Lady Jays following Friday’s 100-69 win over St. Francis Borgia Regional at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
The Lady Jays won nine of the 11 races in the meet.
The teams competed in front of a large crowd, which impressed Washington Head Coach Lane Page.
“The amount of spectators indicates how important swimming has become in Washington,” Page said. “Both teams had great personal bests and both showed great team spirit. It was wonderful to see teenagers so proud of what they have accomplished. Nothing can compare with seeing the happiness of young people achieving something so positive.”
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said it was a great atmosphere.
“If you look at the quality of the races and the packed house at the Y, it says a lot about the growth of the sport of swimming in the area,” Jones said.
Jones said it was a positive meet for both teams.
“It’s always an exciting and great meet for both teams,” Jones said. “Coach Lane (Page) was my masters swim coach and is still a great mentor — it’s cool for us to get a chance to swim a meet with each other.”
Both teams are competing this week in their respective conference meets. Washington is swimming in the Gateway Athletic Conference meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex while Borgia is at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association meet at McCluer South-Berkeley.
The meet opened with the 200 medley relay and Washington’s team of Aubrie Moreland, Maddie Tchiblakian, Mikala Brune and McKenzie Dohm won with a time of 2:12.52.
Borgia’s team of Corinne Schroeder, Elizabeth Simily, Isabella Rio and Evie Alferman was second in 2:14.45.
Washington swept the top two spots in the 200 freestyle with Aubrie Morleland winning in 2:12.96 and Elizabeth Sander edging out Borgia’s Claire Birke for second, 2:37.46 to 2:37.91.
Borgia’s first win came in the 200 individual medley as Rio won with a time of 2:31.93. Tchiblakian was second in 2:50.71.
In the 50 freestyle, Dohm was the winner in 27.77 with Borgia’s Alferman second in 27.93.
During the break, the teams honored their seniors. Washington’s senior swimmers are Dohm, Sander, Zoe Sykes and Brooklin Voss. Borgia’s senior swimmers are Alferman, Emma Fogarty and Diana Pfeiffer.
“It’s always a bittersweet moment to pay tribute to our seniors in the last home meet,” Jones said. “Diana Pfeiffer, Emma Fogarty and Evie Alferman are tri-captains, and exceptional young women. In addition to being strong swimmers, they are very good students and very good people. I told them I can’t cry yet, because we’re not done yet.”
After the break, Washington’s Brune won the 100 butterfly in 1:15.95. Borgia’s Gabby Mattli ended second in 1:29.07.
In the 100 freestyle, Borgia’s Alferman won in 1:00.67 with Dohm taking second for the Lady Jays in 1:00.76.
“Borgia had several girls set career records,” Jones said. “Evie Alferman was able to break 28 in the 50 free and break 1:01 in the 100 free, improving her state consideration time in the 50 and setting one in the 100.”
Moreland dominated the 500 freestyle, winning in 5:42.69. Rio was second in 6:05.82.
Moving to the 200 freestyle relay, the Lady Jays won with the team of Clairese Kluba, Sander, Jenna Loepker and Abby Loesing finishing in 2:04.69. Borgia’s team of Mattli, Brooke Hellebusch, Pfeiffer and Birke was second in 2:14.56.
Kluba was the winner in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.46 and Sander made it a Washington sweep of the top two spots as she finished in 1:22.39.
Tchiblakian won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.63. Borgia’s Anna Eckelkamp was second in 1:32.14.
Washington capped off the meet with a win in the 400 medley relay with Loesing, Moreland, Tchiblakian and Dohm turning in a time of 4:19.46. Borgia’s team of Alferman, Birke, Eckelkamp and Rio was second in 4:40.93.
“I told the girls before the meet to just go in there and swim their best races and see what happens,” Jones said. “I told them after the meet that, while the score might not have been what they wanted, they did absolutely everything I asked them to do. They poured their hearts and the passion into their races and posted some outstanding times. They left it all in the pool and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished not just this meet, but this year.”