The Lady Jays topped a conference opponent, but ended the week with a nonconference home loss.
Washington (16-13-3) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt North (15-6-1, 4-4), 25-21, 25-17, but lost at home against Francis Howell Central (11-4-2) Thursday, 25-16, 25-13.
Zumwalt North
The Lady Jays completed a season sweep of Zumwalt North with Tuesday’s win.
Washington was able to quickly turn things around following a two-set home loss to Hermann on Monday.
“We played a much better game tonight against a tough Zumwalt North team,” Head Coach Susan Harms said. “We executed well at the net and off the serve with few errors. I’m proud of how the girls bounced back after the Hermann loss. We need to stay focused on finishing out strong in our conference and gear up for districts.”
Kassidy Phillips recorded 13 kills and two blocks.
Hallie Giesike recorded four kills, followed by three for Emma Duncan, two each by Sophie Howell and Abby Redd and one apiece for Josie Obermark and Claire Strubberg.
Giesike, Redd and Jackie Oetterer all made a block.
Oetterer recorded 22 assists. Giesike made two assists and Cierstyn Jacquin one.
Jacquin (19) and Phillips (17) both finished with double-digit dig totals.
Other dig statistics included Obermark (nine), Oetterer (seven), Collier (seven), Duncan (six), Giesike (two), Howell (two) and Redd (one).
Howell Central
Phillips recorded seven kills in the game.
Giesike had four kills, Duncan two, Howell two and Obermark one.
“We didn’t play good defense both at the net and in the back row,” Harms said. “ We had good attacks when we set the ball, however set over way too many free balls. The girls didn’t have their normal fire tonight.”
Phillips made two blocks. Howell and Giesike each blocked once.
Oetterer recorded 11 assists, Giesike two and Jacquin one.
Jacquin led in digs with 15. Philips had eight digs, followed by Obermark (five), Collier (five), Duncan (three), Giesike (tw0), Redd (one) and Howell (one).
Washington next plays Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East, starting at 5 p.m.