Lady Jays volleyball pulled even with Timberland in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central standings Tuesday.
Washington (17-13-3, 7-2) won in two sets, 25-8, 25-13, at Ft. Zumwalt East (0-18-2, 0-8).
With Timberland (17-8-3, 7-2) losing at home in three sets to Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday, Washington moves into a tie for the conference championship with the Lady Wolves with one league game left to play.
For Washington, that game is at home against Wentzville Liberty this coming Tuesday at 5 p.m. Liberty was able to win at home against Washington in two sets during the previous meeting on Sept. 24.
That same night, Timberland will host Ft. Zumwalt North. With the same result at both gyms, Washington and Timberland would both take at least a share of the conference title for the second year in a row.
Liberty holds a 6-3 league record this year, so a loss for both the Lady Jays and Lady Wolves would create a three-way tie for the title.
Washington handled its business efficiently Tuesday.
“I felt we served the ball very aggressively tonight,” Head Coach Susan Harms said. “East couldn’t get their offense going. We were able to run plays off of the free ball. (I’m) proud of the way the defense passed the ball, both off the serve and on free balls.”
Emma Duncan and Kassidy Phillips recorded five kills apiece for the Lady Jays.
Claire Strubberg notched two kills.
Hallie Giesike, Sophie Howell, Josie Obermark and Abby Redd made one kill apiece.
Howell recorded the only block.
Jackie Oetterer posted 16 assists.
Phillips served three aces. Duncan and Oetterer both added an ace.
Cierstyn Jacquin came up with 11 digs for the Washington defense.
Josie Collier picked up seven digs. Dunan and Obermark each made four digs. Phillips. Oetterer and Giesike added three digs each.
After Tuesday’s home finale with Liberty, the Lady Jays will conclude the regular season Oct. 24 at Eureka at 5:45 p.m.