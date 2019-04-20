Soccer fans at Scanlan Stadium got more than they bargained for this week.
Playing at home in two Gateway Athletic Conference Central games, Washington’s Lady Jays (10-5, 2-4) twice went beyond regulation to determine a winner. Timberland (8-2, 4-1) escaped with a 3-2 victory Tuesday in a penalty kick tiebreaker. The Lady Jays rebounded Thursday to defeat Ft. Zumwalt North (7-6, 2-3), 3-2, in the first sudden victory overtime.
Two of the three conference losses for the Lady Panthers have come at Washington’s hands this season.
Zumwalt North
Washington secured a 1-0 lead in the first half when Abbey Baldwin converted a penalty kick.
The Lady Panthers were able to get an equalizer early in the second period and then take the lead in the 56th minute of play.
“I was proud of the fight we had this evening,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Just like our last game with them, we jumped out to an early lead, they took the lead, and we battled back. North does a great job counter attacking when we make runs on them and the second half was back and forth because of it. Emma Vodnansky came forward during a corner kick and did a great job staying with the ball and finishing off her own rebound.”
Washington got its equalizer with just 10 minutes to play when Emma Vodnansky scored off a corner kick.
The overtime period nearly went the full distance before Jessie Donnelly ended it with the game-winning goal in the 90th minute.
Vodnansky picked up the assist on the final goal by getting the first touch off another corner kick, allowing Donnelly to beat the keeper on the finish.
Timberland
Timberland’s Kat van Booven netted a brace in the first half and the Lady Wolves went into the intermission ahead 2-1.
Donnelly scored a goal in the first half to account for Washington’s first score.
Jena Monehan added the equalizer six minutes into the second period.
The teams played another 56 minutes from that point without any more scoring, leading to the penalty kick tiebreaker.
Timberland scored on all five of its penalty kicks while Washington made good on three out of four tries.
“Tonight’s game was the typical GAC Central dog fight for 100 minutes,” Fischer said. “We seemed to answer all of their early scores and then both teams settled in and really played some great soccer. During the PK round their keeper guessed the right direction and saved a ball that was headed for the sidebar.”
Caitlyn Vodnansky and Sam Winistoerfer each scored an assist for Washington.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis made 10 saves in the contest for the Lady Jays.
Lexi Mecker and Emma Tucker assisted on the Timberland goals.
Timberland goalie Abby Tucker turned in nine saves.
Washington will next play in the Blue Cat Tournament. The Lady Jays host the first round of pool play Monday, taking on Ladue at 6:45 p.m.