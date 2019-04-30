The end result of the rematch was the same.
Washington (10-6) picked up its second win of the season over Pacific (6-7), 10-0, in the final match of pool play at the Blue Cat Cup Girls Soccer Tournament.
Playing on their home turf, the Lady Jays inverted their first and second half scoring from the previous meeting with the Lady Indians at Pacific earlier this month.
This time, the Lady Jays scored three times in the first half before pouring it on in the second for seven more scores.
“Our overall effort was better for most of the game tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said, comparing the game to Monday’s 1-0 loss against Ladue in pool play. “I thought we had a lot more girls play well compared to our game on Monday. We talked at halftime about picking up the level of play, and I think the girls responded well and really did that with seven goals in the second half.”
With the win, Washington advances to play St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday in Union for third place in the tournament. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Pacific would have played O’Fallon Christian in the consolation game, but that match was postponed.
Rebekah Lewis led the Lady Jays Thursday with a hat trick plus an assist.
Taylor Bauer, Jessie Donnelly, Grace Landwehr, Jena Monehan, Haley Oetterer, Caitlyn Vodnansky and Sam Winistoerfer each added goals for Washington.
Bauer and Winistoerfer added two assists apiece.
Abbey Baldwin, Sophia Kramer, Mia Lanemann, Monehan and Avery Street were each credited with an assist.
“We were able to move some kids around on the field into different positions and they all responded well in those positions,” Fischer said. “I felt like Caitlyn Vodnansky, Jena Monehan, and Sarah Becszlko were the difference makers tonight with their speed on the outside. They made multiple plays for their teammates all night.”
Street was called upon to start the game in goal for the first time with the varsity. The freshman recorded her first varsity win with two saves in the first half.
The team’s regular goalkeeper, Ariel Pettis, returned in the second half, making two saves and earning a shared shutout with Street.
Pacific goalkeeper Savannah Debert suffered the loss.
Pacific-Ladue
The Lady Rams of Ladue punched their ticket to the championship game of the tournament with a 5-2 victory against Pacific Wednesday in Union.
“The girls competed well against a strong Ladue team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “I was proud of how they held the defense line and worked the ball up the field. We struggled with finishing and with shots on goal. It is always informative when we play teams that are outside of our own district, I think it only makes us play better and last night was a great example of that.”
Hope Shimony opened the scoring with the first two goals of the game.
Ladue also received scores from Madison Bass, Elizabeth Loynd and Jillian Mann.
Bass, Julia Ambruster, Grace Hardester, Caroline Powell and Kacy Spratt each contributed an assist.
The Lady Rams led Pacific, 3-2, at the half.
Both of Pacific’s goals came from Abby Layton.
Mallory Steele and Paige Allen were each credited with assists.
Ladue goalkeeper Maddie Milton shut out Pacific in the second half, going 2-4 in save chances in the contest.
Debert recorded eight saves.
The Lady Indians will next play Monday at home against Lindbergh at 5 p.m.