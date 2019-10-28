The Lady Jays ended Gateway Athletic Conference Central volleyball play on a high note.
Washington (18-14-3, 8-2) defeated visiting Wentzville Liberty (16-7-1, 6-4) Tuesday, 25-23, 25-10.
The Lady Jays ended the week and the regular season with a loss on the road at Eureka (18-8) Thursday, 25-12, 26-24.
While initial reporting of the scores for Timberland last week showed the Lady Wolves had lost to Ft. Zumwalt South in three sets, the reported scores were backward and Timberland in actuality recovered from a first-set loss to take the final two sets and beat Ft. Zumwalt South.
Timberland’s home win over Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday clinched the conference title outright for the Lady Wolves.
Washington’s win against Liberty gave the Lady Jays second place in the GAC Central.
Liberty
“(This was a) great team win,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “Many girls contributed both at the net, on defense and serving.”
It was senior night for the Lady Jays, marking the final home game for seniors Kassidy Phillips and Cierstyn Jacquin.
The game came with a revenge narrative for the Lady Jays, who lost in two sets Sept. 24.
“We lost to Liberty earlier in the season and it has left a sour note for us,” Harms said. “We wanted to win as we knew we didn’t give them a good game during our first contest. It was great to celebrate our seniors and to end our home season with a win.”
Sophie Howell topped the kill count for Washington with six in the game.
Phillips made five kills, followed by Emma Duncan with four, Abby Redd with two and one apiece from Josie Collier and Josie Obermark.
Phillips also made four blocks. Duncan blocked two. Hallie Giesike and Jackie Oetterer notched one block apiece.
Oetterer recorded 14 assists.
Obermark and Jacquin each had two assists and Collier one.
Collier and Duncan both served an ace.
Jacquin led in digs with 19.
Other dig totals included Collier (15), Phillips (12), Oetterer (11), Obermark (nine), Duncan (seven) and Howell (one).
Eureka
“Both games played were good matches,” Harms said. “The first game we had some unforced errors, and playing a top caliber team, as Eureka, we can’t afford to give them any points. Eureka put up a good block at the net and we didn’t adjust until the second game.”
Phillips notched seven kills to lead the Lady Jays. Duncan and Giesike had two kills apiece. Collier and Redd both added a kill.
Redd recorded the only Washington block.
Oetterer made 10 assists and Giesike assisted with three.
Giesike and Oetterer both scored an ace.
Jacquin made 21 digs.
Collier and Oetterer contributed eight digs apiece. Phillips made five digs and Giesike two.
Washington begins district play Monday at Eureka in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament. The Lady Jays are the No. 5 seed and play No. 4 Parkway West in the first round at 7:30 p.m.