Jumping on top of rival St. Francis Borgia Regional early, the Washington Lady Jays secured the third-place hardware from the Blue Cat Tournament Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 4-1.
“I thought Bekah (Lewis) came out and really won that ball up top,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “That got us settled in a little bit. She kept up her hot start from last night when she had a hat trick.”
Borgia ended with a consolation goal from a free kick.
“It was really nice to get that goal from Hannah Overman,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Hannah and Anya Castelli do a really good job taking our free kicks. We did have other opportunities that we just couldn’t capitalize on. We worked the ball down the sidelines. We’ve got to do a little bit better job of finishing when we get the ball to the middle.”
Severino praised Washington.
“Washington is a good team,” Severino said. “They’ve got a good keeper. She has good hands and doesn’t fumble the ball when she gets it. Even if you follow up, it’s hard to get a second chance. They worked the ball around really well and have good defenders. They’re pretty quick up top, so all-around they have a pretty good team.”
Fischer said he knew it was going to be a tough contest.
“When the two teams get together in any sport, it’s going to be a tight game. I think the early goal did a good job of settling down our girls a little bit. We’re going to see them again in a couple of weeks and it will be equally as good of a fight.”
Washington needed just 1:27 to get into the scoring column as Rebekah Lewis was able to finish by putting a shot past Borgia netminder Abby Mueller.
“I felt we got a little stagnant for the next five or 10 minutes after that,” Fischer said. “We snapped out of it a little bit.”
Severino said it’s not the first fast goal scored against the Lady Knights.
“That’s happened to us a couple of times this year,” Severino said. “When you get scored on that quickly, it’s hard mentally to come back from it. I’m sure that takes a toll. Our girls never quit fighting. They do that every single game.”
While both teams had chances, that tally held up until near the end of the first half. With 4:13 to play in the opening session, Jena Monehan found the back of the goal after moving up the field on the right side. That gave Washington a 2-0 edge at the intermission.
It took another 16:22 into the second half before Washington tacked on another goal. This time, Sarah Becszlko found the back of the net and it was 3-0.
“They did a good job coming out of halftime,” Fischer said about Borgia. “I thought they dominated for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, giving themselves some chances. We got ourselves back into it, made a couple of good runs, and were able to put it away after that.”
The Lady Jays got another marker from Jessie Donnelly with 13:11 to play and the game was put out of reach.
“The thing we’ve struggled with lately is putting in a full 80 minutes and being consistent,” Fischer said. “I felt we were better tonight than we were Monday against Ladue, and even against Pacific last night. We’ve got six more regular season games to work on getting a little more consistent before the district tournament comes around.”
Borgia got a consolation goal just over a minute later. With 12:09 left on the clock, Overman beat Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis with a free kick.
And that’s how things ended. Washington generated more offensive chances, but Borgia also was able to push forward throughout the game.
“Our girls worked hard,” Fischer said. “I think they responded well to being challenged at practice this week. We have four games in four days next week and none of them are easy. That’s soccer at this time of the year.”
The two teams will have a rematch May 9 at Borgia. The varsity contest is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
“It is always a fun game, so I’m looking forward to playing them again and having another shot,” Severino said.