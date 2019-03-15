The offense remains largely intact for Lady Jays soccer.
Washington brings back nine players who started in all 24 games last season where the Lady Jays finished 14-10 and second in their district. A total of 14 returning players for Washington started in at least five games during the 2018 season.
The Lady Jays are just two years removed from a third-place finish in Class 3, but last season ran into a Union team led by then freshman-phenom Emily Gaebe. This season, Washington will again be tasked with trying to get through the now sophomore Gaebe and the Lady ’Cats in Class 3 District 9, along with Pacific and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
“Union is coming off one of the greatest seasons ever in our area,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They return many players with experience and one of the most prolific goal scorers our area has ever seen. Borgia also is returning a great core of girls and will have another year under a coach that has done a phenomenal job with them.”
Outside that district, Washington will also see area teams from Sullivan and St. Clair this season.
“Coach Isgrig and St. Clair are never an easy game and they will always outplay teams when they stop on the field,” Fischer said. “Coach Kackley at Sullivan will have his kids playing well each night and will make things difficult for their opponents.”
Suzanne Pircher and Erin Wesselschmidt will serve as Washington’s assistant coaches.
The Lady Jays had 40 kids come out for the team this spring, 39 of which stuck with it and will suit up for the varsity or JV this season.
Among them are a group of four senior returning starters that includes defenders Taylor Bauer and Abbey Baldwin and midfielders Caitlyn Vodnansky and Sam Winistoerfer.
Bauer was a key component for the Lady Jays on set pieces a season ago and ended up with seven goals, the second highest total on the team. Many of those goals came off of corner kicks served in by Winistoerfer, who led the team in assists with eight on the season and added three goals of her own.
Caitlyn Vodnansky contributed five goals and two assists last year.
Also returning on the defense are junior Kaly Stieffermann and sophomore Emma Vodnansky.
Junior midfielder Sarah Becszlko was the team’s leading scorer last season with 10 goals and four assists.
The midfield will also feature returning sophomores Jessie Donnelly (six goals, six assists in 2018) and Mia Lannemann.
Up front, leading the attack, is a group of returning forwards that includes junior Cierstyn Jacquin (two goals) and sophomores Rebekah Lewis (two goals, two assists) and Joie Heien (one goal).
Both Lewis and Heien began the 2018 season with the junior varsity as freshmen before establishing themselves as key parts in the varsity rotation by the end of the year.
Ariel Litzler-Pettis returns in the goal for her sophomore season after carving out a piece of playing time as a freshman against two senior keepers a season ago. Litzler-Pettis posted a 5-3 record in goal last season with three shutouts and a .821 save percentage.
“Ariel Pettis played in over 20 games at goalie last season,” Fischer said. “That experience should help her be even more confident in her ability this season. Keeper is the spot we lack the most experience and depth at.”
The returners will be bolstered by a senior stepping into a bigger role on the varsity level as well as a large group of sophomores.
“Jenna Donnelly is a returning senior that has worked incredibly hard this offseason to make herself a better soccer player,” Fischer said. “We see her filling in for us defensively all year and making a huge impact. We have numerous sophomores we feel will make a big impact on the varsity team this season. I won’t single any of them out, but by the end of the season they will provide a lot of depth in many positions for us.”
A key for Fischer’s team will be how effectively team leaders can establish themselves in that role as the season progresses.
“Last year we struggled to define some leaders and accept others leading us at times,” Fischer said. “Our seniors have done a great job so far leading this group and setting a great example for the younger kids each day at practice.”
The Lady Jays will kick off the season Friday at 6 p.m. against Elsberry at the Warrenton Tournament. Washington will also play Sullivan and the host team at the event on Saturday.
The district is a little bit of a change for the Lady Jays. Union and Pacific stay in the district, but Rolla moves out with Borgia joining.
Pacific is hosting the district tournament this year on its new turf field.