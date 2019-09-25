The Lady Jays picked up another cross country team win this weekend.
Washington finished first in the varsity girls race at the Festus Bowles Invitational Saturday, held at West City Park with 52 points.
Pacific’s girls took seventh place with 211 points. Washington’s boys finished ninth with 204 points and Pacific’s boys were 10th with 229.
Washington’s Mia Reed was the individual winner in the girls race with a time of 20:07.84.
“We are coming off of two very solid weeks,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The girls are on fire right now. The summer miles are starting to show off and we’re starting to head into our second phase of training. The girls had the best team finish ever at Forest Park (on Sept. 14). Then we backed it up with the first-place finish at Festus. The girls are starting to really work together and trust each other. Little things that go a long way to making a successful team.”
Other girls team scores included Festus (61), Seckman (64), De Soto (90), Herculaneum (98), Webster Groves (145), Mehlville (227), St. Pius X (241) and Valle Catholic (269).
The host team, Festus, won the boys race with 17 points, led by each of the first four finishers. Simon Ogle was the individual winner in 16:58.83.
Girls
Reed finished in first, 16 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Stephanie Anthonies of Seckman.
Washington freshman Julia Donnelly finished fourth in the race in 21:02.71.
“As a freshman Julia is off to a great start, getting on the podium at Forest Park and then a top-five finish at Festus,” Olszowka said.
Also running for the Lady Jays were McKenna Jacquin (13th, 21:46.82), Lilly Nix (15th, 21:49.69), Jessie Donnelly (19th, 22:16.8), Allison Meyer (37th, 23:32.09) and Nina Zimmerman (41st, 23:43.09).
“Lilly has been running very strong,” Olszowka said. “As long as we keep her healthy, we believe she has a shot to make the run at qualifying for state. Jessica just gets stronger every race. Her experience continues to grow. So does her places. Alyson is a warrior. Knowing you have her at number five they run at qualifying for state. McKenna is rolling. She keeps getting stronger and rolling and moving up through the race.”
Amber Graf led the Lady Indians, finishing 30th individually in 23:10.86.
“We are still missing some runners that are out from injury and sickness,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the athletes dealing with those things. The rest of our team that competed was incredibly young. We only had three upperclassmen compete on the day.”
Following Graf were Lauren Jackson (32nd, 23:14.43), Riley Vaughn (44th, 23:54.6), Jenna Anding (51st, 24:14.73), Carly Vaughn (57th, 25:15.73) and Aubrey Harris (61st, 26:08.09).
“(Graf and Jackson) put in a lot of work in the summer and are much better athletes because of it,” Perriguey said.
Boys
Noah Little was the first area finisher in the boys race, taking sixth place in 17:25.47.
“Noah had another great summer,” Olszowka said. “And it is showing in his racing. Finishing 16th at Forest Park and a top-five finish at Festus says a lot about his strength in the race. As he continues to go through our practices and we start intervals we expect to see some big time drops.”
Ben Griffen finished 39th in 19:05.52 for the Blue Jays. Mason Kauffeld (46th, 19:33.49), Benjamin Scheperle (63rd, 20:32.21) and Tristan Zeh (76th, 24:51.22) rounded out the Washington team.
Pacific was led by Collin Haley, who finished 36th in 18:59.64.
“Our young boys squad is learning by experiencing tough competition,” Perriguey said. “Our entire varsity team consisted of freshmen and sophomores. While they are young, they have potential. I think we could see them be an incredibly strong team in the future.”
Other Pacific runners included Nick Hunkins (40th, 19:09.19), Ben Brunjes (41st, 19:14.54), Dylan Mooney (66th, 20:45.61), Brett Bearden (70th, 21:13.8), Joseph Gebel (71st, 21:19.57) and Noah Carrico (74th, 23:16.6).