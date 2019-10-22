For the fourth time in five seasons, the Washington Lady Jays are at the head of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Washington’s girls had the top three individual finishers in Mia Reed, Julia Donnelly and Jessie Donnelly, leading the team to a 28-point race and a return to the top of the conference after finishing third last season.
Wentzville Liberty was the second-place team in the girls race with 39 points, followed by Ft. Zumwalt North (66) and Ft. Zumwalt East (112).
In the boys race, Washington’s Noah Little claimed second place individually for the second year in a row. The Blue Jays finished third with 62 points, coming in behind Timberland (38) and Ft. Zumwalt North (61). Other boys team scores were Wentzville Liberty (74), Ft. Zumwalt South (113) and Ft. Zumwalt East (137).
Girls
The Lady Jays gained steam in the second half of the race on their home course at the Washington High School campus as both Reed and Julia Donnelly got past the race leader and defending conference champion, Liberty sophomore Ally Kruger.
Reed ended up crossing the finish line in 20:12.61, followed closely by the freshman Donnelly, who finished in 20:15.38.
Soon after, Jessie Donnelly led a pack of three runners down the final stretch to take third in 20:32.63, just ahead of Ft. Zumwalt South’s Maddie Gray (20:33.41) and Liberty’s Kruger (20:36.27).
“Going one, two, three in a varsity race was almost a shock to us coaches,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “But as we look back and realize what they’ve done, we really shouldn’t be surprised.”
Washington’s fourth runner to finish, Lilly Nix, crossed the finish line in 10th place with a time of 21:50.84.
McKenna Jacquin sealed the conference title, finishing 14th in 22:00.75.
“We knew the girls had a chance but we knew they would have to perform great,” Olszowka said. “We matched them up with the teams and runners we had to beat. Having all five scoring girls earn All-GAC honors says everything about the team’s performance. They outperformed what even us coaches were hoping they would do.”
Also running for the Lady Jays were Allison Meyer (20th, 22:59.29) and Lindsay Sprung (23rd, 23:33.84).
Boys
Ft. Zumwalt North’s Seth Gleeson was able to withstand the pressure from Little to take the individual conference title in 17:11.53.
Little finished soon after in 17:13.7.
Three Timberland runners, Trevor Peimann, Jonah Mchaffie and Tyler Freiner rounded out the top five and gave Timberland the edge it needed to win the team title.
Mason Kauffeld was the second runner to finish for Washington, taking eighth place in 18:49.37.
“The boys ran a very strong team race,” Olszowka said. “Noah led the way with a second place finish at the championships and Mason earned all GAC honors. The other boys were right there to close out our team scoring.”
Both Ethan Bliss and Ben Griffen shot past Liberty’s Josh Rossman down the final stretch to finish in 15th and 16th place, respectively.
Bliss crossed the finish in 19:27.24 and Griffen in 19:27.57. Rossman finished a split second later in 19:27.9.
Ben Scheperle rounded out the Washington scoring in 21st place, finishing in 20:09.11.
“This team has come a long way not just from the beginning of the season but over the last couple years moving out of the cellar of the GAC up to third place,” Olszowka said. “Noah has had a strong season but in the last couple weeks he has looked stronger than ever. We are hoping that we can keep him on this pattern through the state series.”
Tristan Zeh was the final runner for the Blue Jays. He placed 37th with a time of 23:23.97.
It was the fourth consecutive year for Washington hosting the conference meet.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to host a meet like this on our campus,” Olszowka said. “It means a lot to the kids to see some of their teachers out supporting them. We’re also very fortunate that we get support from inside the school to help run the meet as well. Big thank you to Master Sgt. Gates and his ROTC kids cadets who helped to marshal the course, as well as setting up and cleaning up the course.”
Washington will next run in the Class 4 District 3 meet on Oct. 26 at Big Driver.